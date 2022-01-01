Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates says his side must thrive at Wembley when they take on Huddersfield in the fight for a place in the Premier League.

"In the past few days, I've been trying to put everything to one side and solely focus on getting myself in the shape possible so I can perform the best I can," he told Forest's website.

"It's going to be a massive occasion and one we have to thrive on. We've got a job to do.

"Huddersfield are well set up and are a really strong outfit, so we're under no illusions that it'll be a tough game. It's third against fourth going at it, so it'll be a great game and one we're looking forward to."



