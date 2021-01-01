Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

The debate about whether Malen or Weghorst should partner Depay is one every Netherlands fan has an opinion on.

The pair offer very different possibilities and coach De Boer has argued that which one is better really depends on the opponent.

You can see in this game just why it is such a dilemma. Malen's pace makes him a great threat, but he has not been able to find the space to put it to good use in dangerous areas so far. Czech Republic are paying close attention and are careful not to give him too much space.

Weghorst, on the other hand, offers a constant presence up front. He can occupy centre-backs and push the back line back to give Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum more space to threaten while also being available as a target for crosses and to fight for loose balls in the box.

Will De Boer have to bring the Wolfsburg star on in the second half?