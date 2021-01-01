Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Manchester United Chelsea Man City
Getty/Goal

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:14:50Z

Cavani does some sarcastic clapping at Lee Mason, but it's been deemed a clear and obvious error.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:14:30Z

Cavani wins a corner from Wan-Bissaka's cross, but feels like he should've gotten a penalty after a tussle with a Fulham player!

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:12:10Z

Bruno Fernandes whips a ball in, but it's cleared.

Man Utd having some good activity around the Fulham box, but missing that final spark.

Team news: Brighton vs Man City

2021-05-18T17:11:48Z

Here's how the champions line up for their away trip to Brighton.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:06:29Z

SHOT! Pogba has a chance, but doesn't do enough to keep the shot down, and it's skied over the goal.

That sound of fans singing and chanting.

2021-05-18T17:03:19Z

That isn't automatic and powered by controls.

Who's got goosies?

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:00:57Z

We're underway at Old Trafford, with fans in full voice.

What beautiful, beautiful noise! Man Utd will guarantee second place with a win here.

2021-05-18T16:55:26Z

This is your five-minute warning until Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off!

Brighton vs Man City will begin at 7pm, with Chelsea vs Leicester at 8:15pm.

FANS RETURN!!!!!!!!!

2021-05-18T16:19:58Z

Fans will be in attendance for all of today's Premier League fixtures, of up to 10,000 – or 25 per cent – of stadium capacity.

REJOICE!

Everything to play for in the race for top four

2021-05-18T16:11:29Z

Today's showpiece match will, obviously, be Chelsea and Leicester's Premier League clash as they both strive to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Both teams and Liverpool are in the running for the final two top four spots, and any result at Stamford Bridge will suit the Reds. Whoever wins all of their remaining games will definitely score that coveted Champions League spot!

Team news: Man Utd vs Fulham

2021-05-18T16:02:40Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford

Fulham XI: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Carvalho, Reed, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro

Subs: Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Rodák, Andersen, Tete, Maja, Odoi, Hector

Hello everyone, and welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-05-18T15:59:40Z

This afternoon and evening we will be covering the biggest games taking place in the Premier League, where top four is still left to play for.

We kick off with Manchester United vs Fulham at 6pm, followed by Brighton vs Manchester City and, of course, Chelsea vs Leicester in the repeat of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Team news coming imminently!