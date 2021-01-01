Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

That's all, folks! 👋
Thanks for sticking with us today for all the action, and be sure to come back tomorrow where we'll be covering the rest of the semi-finals in 🔥 Chelsea vs Real Madrid. 🔥
Peace out! ✌️
Put on the Kool & The Gang...
The scenes in the Man City dressing room 🥳#UCL pic.twitter.com/5ZNBULv3LI— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
🗣 Guardiola: 'It was good that Mbappe didn't play'
Pep Guardiola told RMC Sport: “It was a tough game. They put a lot of players between the lines. It was good that Mbappe didn't play, because they are unstoppable in certain situations... We suffered a lot in the first half, but the pressing was better in the second. We defended incredibly well in the last 30 metres. We're mature, it's really nice. "
“Being in the Champions League every year is the most important thing. If you disappear, it doesn't make sense. We are here, we are happy... For me, the most important thing is to win the Premier League three times in four years. It is consistency.
“I cannot ask for more than what I have experienced in my career. I won the Champions League twice. I have been to amazing clubs. I can't ask for anything more. Being in the Champions League final is an incredible source of pride for our supporters."
It's a love-fest for Man City tonight 💙
Foden is very very special💫🤝— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 4, 2021
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙 Fantastic night for all of us - incredibly proud! #offtoIstanbul 🇹🇷🎱🏆 pic.twitter.com/DDAvV7ZqXw— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 4, 2021
The club legend and the golden boy 💙#UCL pic.twitter.com/ha9ounXHAk— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
🗣 Pochettino: 'We deserved better'
Mauricio Pochettino told RMC Sport: "If we analyse the two games, we dominated a very difficult team to control. You need a small percentage of luck to score in key moments. I feel proud and congratulate Manchester City. I am disappointed, because we deserved better. But Manchester City have been more clinical than us. They scored the goals we needed, we played the game we wanted with the plan we wanted.
"It's a bit disappointing obviously, because the objective was to go to the final.
"We have to be positive, it's difficult after an elimination, you have to have this process in mind, stay calm, analyze the situation ... We arrived here having beaten Barcelona and Bayern. It's a shame not to make it to the final, but the team never gave up, they fought to the end. We also played ten against 11 for 35/40 minutes, which is a big disadvantage. It wasn't for us. We will go back being strong, the club and the players will be ready to win the remaining matches. We will be ready."
On the insults: "That's what the players say about what happened on the pitch. But we can't change the result for all that, we have to focus on the future, prepare the team to win the last games we have left.
"We have to improve but the way in which we dominated these two games must give us hope for the future, obviously the supporters are disappointed, so are we, but we gave everything. You can lose, but always give everything you have, and I'm really proud of the players because they really gave everything ”.
When it hasn't been your day, week, month, or even your year 😭
Heartbreak again for Neymar 💔#UCL pic.twitter.com/dNR12ucIog— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
🗣 Guardiola: 'It is for all of us and the club'
"They put a lot of players in the middle and we struggled a lot in the first half to high press and we changed at half-time. We recovered the ball better in the second half and we were much better in the way we played and 4-1 on aggregate against a team that beat Barcelona and Bayern Munich and it means a lot to us.
"They win every year the league, they are a team built to win, they fought to the end. They a huge team but we were so so composed. We fought together and we're in the final of the Champions league and those are nice words. People believe it’s easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable. We scored a goal through the hips in the first game, and today Marquinhos hit the bar in the first half - you can be out for little details.
"United won a title because of John Terry's slip and in the last minute against Bayern Munich and Real won a title against Atletico in the 93 minute. It’s a competition that is so difficult and something in the stars is involved in that."
History awaits! Dias & Mahrez propel Man City past PSG into first ever Champions League final
Our Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith has the full rundown on Man City's heroic victory tonight, and outlines what a win has meant for a club with such history in the competition.
"And the emotions were clear at the full-time whistle as they celebrated a 2-0 win on the night, and a 4-1 triumph on aggregate, with a mix of joy, disbelief and relief. Indeed, Oleksandr Zinchenko even collapsed to the turf in tears, clearly overcome by the enormity of the achievement."
🗣 Verratti: 'Of course there is disappointment'
Marco Verratti told RMC Sport: "Of course there is disappointment, because we believed in it. Until the red card, we were in the game. We created a lot of chances, we played a lot better than them. We conceded a goal on their first action.
"We fought until the end, we tried everything. It's like that in football. We did two years in the last four, and it's good. I'm sorry, but we'll try again until we die.
“Talking on TV is easy. It's impossible to be 90 minutes on the attack without suffering, you have to accept it. We played with a lot of personality. Believe it, it will happen one day or another."
On the referee: "He also told me 'f*ck you; a few times. If I say 'f*ck you, I take ten games. Of course I talk a lot with the referee, but I never say f*ck you. "
Zabaleta joins in!
YEEES!!! Love it boys! Well done and very much deserved. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/j0cdJCidqN— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 4, 2021
Are Manchester City in their 🐐 era?
Is this Manchester City's greatest ever team? 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/BHFQpiZ9Zc— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
🗣 Mahrez: 'That's why we're in the final'
Man City goalscorer Riyad Mahrez told BT Sport: "It was a very good game. We didn't start well again - we didn't have a good first half but we got the goal and we were more comfortable. We played well second half and we could have scored more. They lost their nerve and started to kick us and after the red card it was more comfortable.
"It wasn't the game plan to counter attack, but they had to come at us and maybe at times we were a bit deeper and we are good on the counter. That's how the two goals came about and we are happy.
"Of course Ederson's long pass was planned [for the goal]. We know he is capable of putting the ball in the other goal and we work it all the time and today it worked.
"You have to be solid and everybody has to be solid defensively and that's why we did. We didn't concede much and I think that's why we're in the final. It's good. We have another game on Saturday we need to be win to be league champions and then we'll concentrate on the Champions League final."
The king has returned! 👑
Pep Guardiola has made the Hall of Fame of longest gaps away from the Champions League final – but now he's right back where he belongs 🙏
14 years: Louis van Gaal (1996–2010)
14 years: Jupp Heynckes (1998–2012)
10 years: Udo Lattek (1977–1987)
10 years: Pep Guardiola (2011–2021)
🎶 The Boy With the Thorn in His Side 🎶
12 - Mauricio Pochettino has lost more games against Pep Guardiola than he has vs any other manager in his career (12). Pep Guardiola’s total of 12 wins vs Pochettino is his joint-most against a manager in his career as a top-flight boss (level with Pellegrini & Dyche). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/9GRDfjpJsm— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
History in the making! 🔵
7 - Manchester City have won their last seven UEFA Champions League matches; the longest ever winning run by an English team in European Cup/Champions League history. Historic. pic.twitter.com/zpfRj8kLjC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
Pep Guardiola is BACK in the Champions League final! 🏆
It's happening!— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
And Pep can't believe it 😅 #UCL https://t.co/Njzv5ML0cm pic.twitter.com/TBbUFZ78Ak
Manchester City are in the Champions League final!
Emotional, joyous scenes from both players and staff alike.
Zinchenko is in tears on the ground, and Mahrez celebrates with his team-mates.
Hopefully PSG are now off to listen to Enya in the dressing room.
FT: Man City 2-0 PSG
90'+3
FULL-TIME AND MANCHESTER CITY ARE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALISTS!!! 🔵
What a showing from the Premier League champions-elect this evening 😍
They play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final of the competition in Istanbul.
Oh dear 🤦♂️
PSG have had enough 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/rN7i6kIq2t— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City 2-0 PSG
90'We're into the last three minutes now, and Man City are just about to be making their first-ever Champions League final appearance.
Man City 2-0 PSG
90'Neymar hobbling, and Pochettino looks concerned. This was not how the narrative was supposed to go today.
Man City 2-0 PSG
89'
Danilo with the yellow card now. There's no more mercy now, though Neymar's also down hurt as well after an accidental touch from Kyle Walker.
Man City 2-0 PSG
89'
Neymar tries to get it into the box, but they make a three-course Michelin-starred meal out of it.
Triple sad.
Man City 2-0 PSG
87'
Oh dear. This time it's Kimpembe who goes in with an ugly tackle, and he's lucky that it isn't a red card.
Seriously! Get the Etihad DJ to put some Enya on! This calls for it! Heads are still in the process of being gone!!!
Man City 2-0 PSG
87'
Poor Pochettino. You'd think he'd left the sadness of getting perpetually beaten by Guardiola back in England.
Man City 2-0 PSG
85'
Neymar is looking very Upset, as he has been this entire game. It's just not been his day, or PSG's day.
Man City 2-0 PSG
85'Mahrez has yet another chance to add a third to his goal tally tonight! Man City are just having fun now.
Man City 2-0 PSG
84'
Aaaaaand Aguero is getting readied to come on!
AgueroooOOOOoooOoOooOOoooOoooOOo!
Man City 2-0 PSG
82'City making a change here, with Silva off for Sterling.
🤦♂️🤦♂️
80 minutes gone.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
PSG haven't had a shot on target ❌#UCL https://t.co/hSzPKRqiVP
Man City 2-0 PSG
81'
You've got to imagine that Pep will have Aguero (maybe) start the final against either Chelsea or Real Madrid, or at least sub him on for a substantial amount of time.
See! Fairytales can happen!
Man City 2-0 PSG
80'
Wow, what a thrilling game this has been. If only we could see huge teams play each other in Europe like this every single week!
Just kidding.
Heaven forbid.
Man City 2-0 PSG
79'Now it's Kevin De Bruyne with a shot on goal! They're having fun now, like animals who like to play with their food. PSG being the food here in this analogy, obviously. Yum yum yum.
Man City 2-0 PSG
78'
CHANCE!!! Phil Foden gets in on goal and hits it cleanly, only for it to hit the post.
Heads are rolling. Good gracious.
Man City 2-0 PSG
77'
HEADS.
GONE.
3 - PSG are the third team to receive a red card in both legs of a Champions League semi-final tie, after Deportivo v Porto in 2003-04 and Lyon v Bayern Munich in 2009-10. Rash.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
Man City 2-0 PSG
76'
Did both of these teams just wake up this morning and decide to choose violence?
Anyway, don't stop. This is what the Champions League is all about 😍
Man City 2-0 PSG
74'
Oh my. Riyad Mahrez was through on a potential hat-trick, only for the ball to be cleared.
PSG are in tatters. They are kissing their Champions League dreams goodbye.
Sad.
Man City 2-0 PSG
73'These are brilliant scenes. Heads are gone. Everyone is upset. Calmness is needed. Perhaps play some Enya.
Phil Foden, what a player! 👏
10 - Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season, and the only Manchester City player to do so this term. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/AXD2URtDKH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
Man City 2-0 PSG
70'OH THE CALAMITY!
PSG have lost their heads!— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Angel Di Maria is sent off! 🟥#UCL pic.twitter.com/uU7e5EkkLA
Man City 2-0 PSG
70'
Oh dear. Dear oh dear. What happened was that Di Maria stamped on Fernandinho, and then kicked him while on the ground.
ABSOLUTE SCENES!!!
Man City 2-0 PSG
69'
RED CARD FOR DI MARIA!!! He stamped on Fernandinho!
Ruh-roh. That's surely the tie. It's just gotten from bad to terrible.
Pochettino is on the pitch now, too! SCENES!!!
Surely Manchester City are in dreamland now!
MANCHESTER CITY THAT IS BEAUTIFUL 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/ikcAUiEqPx— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
✋
Ruben Dias.#UCL pic.twitter.com/moocv5qxo9— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City 2-0 PSG
65'
Man City are now winning 4-1 on aggregate. Surely there's no way back for PSG now, who need THREE goals to progress.
What a player Riyad Mahrez has been tonight.
GOAL! Man City 2-0 PSG
64'
City have DOUBLED their lead through Mahrez again, and what a goal that is!
Neymar is seething. Surely game over now.
Man City 1-0 PSG
63'
Double-change for PSG, with Icardi (who has been completely anonymous tonight) off, subbed for Kean.
Herrera is also switched out for Draxler.
Man City 1-0 PSG
62'Some activity in the Man City box and some half-claims for handball, but that's the first time that Citizens have really been challenged this half.
Man City 1-0 PSG
🤦♂️
60 minutes gone.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
PSG haven't had a shot on target ❌#UCL pic.twitter.com/G5GCpjj7St
Man City 1-0 PSG
56'
Word now that Mbappe is now putting his boots on.
MBAPPE.
IS.
PUTTING.
HIS.
BOOTS.
ON.
Man City 1-0 PSG
55'
Neymar gets his shot away, and it's CLEARED by Zinchenko! What a clearance.
It's hotting up now.
Man City 1-0 PSG
55'Foden with ANOTHER shot still straight at Navas. What a tense few minutes that was for the French giants.
Man City 1-0 PSG
54'
De Bruyne to Foden and... he gets his shot away for it to be STOPPED by Navas, what an important save!
But it's been flagged off for offside, anyway,
Man City 1-0 PSG
52'
Oh my, it is still pouring.
PSG have won a corner and... Fernandinho skies it outside.
Round two of the corner... and nothing, after the referee spots a PSG push.
Man City 1-0 PSG
45'
And we're back underway for the second half.
The Citizens are just 45 minutes away from making their first-ever Champions League appearance.
Wenger speaks 🗣
Arsene Wenger tells BeIN: "I must say, PSG can still be dangerous, they just haven't found that final ball yet."
Mbappe time?
Where in the world is Mauro Icardi? 😕
13 - No player has made as few touches than Mauro Icardi (13) during the first period of Manchester City-Paris SG. Ghost. #MCIPSG pic.twitter.com/Vwm7qGcxZk— OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 4, 2021
👀
HT: MAN CITY 1-0 PSG (3-1 AGG.)— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Manchester City are 45 minutes away from their first ever Champions League final ⏳#UCL pic.twitter.com/21Y9njbIjK
HT: Man City 1-0 PSG
45'+3
And that's it for the first half, with Manchester City solidly in the driving seat here. They've been pressuring the PSG goal in the closing stages of the opening 45, and show no signs of slowing down.
PSG could be running out of time...
Man City 1-0 PSG
44'
Corner... cleared, and Manchester City are now in the counter-attack. Silva down the right is readying it for De Bruyne... and now it's back to Fernandinho.
It's now back to Neymar, who finally finds Icardi and... nothing.
Man City 1-0 PSG
43'
Off the head of Ruben Dias for a corner.
You gotta do what you gotta do,.
Man City 1-0 PSG
41'
We're into the last five minutes of the first half, where City are very much in the front foot. As it stands, they are headed to the Champions League final.
Can PSG score two goals in the second half?
Man City 1-0 PSG
39'Neymar gets into a little tussle with Bernando Silva, and PSG get a free-kick. Neymar was Not Happy. Perhaps it is the nerves settling in>
Man City 1-0 PSG
37'Poor Pochettino, having just arrived at PSG only to be thwarted once again by Guardiola.
Man City 1-0 PSG
36'Herrera with a chance and... into the top netting. Time's a-ticking for PSG.
Man City 1-0 PSG
33'
PSG are really trying to get as much into the box as possible, but it feels like they are missing the final spark. The final touch. The final cutting-edge factor.
There is a very obviously large Kylian Mbappe-sized hole in the PSG attack and we are just left to wonder how soon it is until the Frenchman is introduced.
Man City 1-0 PSG
31'Chance in the box for PSG and... Icardi is nowhere near it.
Man City 1-0 PSG
30'Kevin De Bruyne with a chance and... over the bar!
Man City 1-0 PSG
28'
PSG are still trying to push up as much as they can, but their efforts come to nothing.
Manchester City witht he corner and... cleared.
Man City 1-0 PSG
23'Herrera showing some frustrations around the ref.
It's all City right now 🔵
What a start to this game! 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/WXsBqLqsLB— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City 1-0 PSG
20'Kimpembe is now down, receiving treatement, after a clash with John Stones.
Man City 1-0 PSG
19'Di Maria takes a long shot, and it's only just wide after he catches Ederson sleeping!
Man City 1-0 PSG
17'
Neymar skies the free-kick, and the resulting corner ends in Marquinhos hitting the crossbar!
There's still plenty of time for the French giants, though.
Man City 1-0 PSG
16'Take a bow, Riyad!
2 - Riyad Mahrez is only the second player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final tie for an English club after Sadio Mané in 2017-18. Valuable.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
Man City 1-0 PSG
15'
Neymar caught by Gundogan, just outside the box!
PSG get a free-kick.
Man City 1-0 PSG
13'
Mahrez has now scored in three consecutive Champions League games in a row.
He's Paris-born, too!
GOAL! Man City 1-0 PSG
GOAL!!!! Mahrez with the goal and now they've really got one foot firmly in the final!
What a pass from Ederson to start the whole play, and Mahrez slots it powerfully into the corner.
PSG now have a mountain to climb.
Man City 0-0 PSG
10'There's been quite a few tumbles so far already, due to the snow, and the referee's happy to let some of the challenges slide.
8'
No penalty!
Yep, after consulting VAR, it's been deemed to hit his shoulder and not his hand, so the penalty's been overturned.
It's all PSG on the front foot, though.
Man City 0-0 PSG
7'
PENALTY!!!!! Handball by Manchester City and PSG have a spot-kick inside just 10 minutes!
It looks like it's clipped Zinchenko's shoulder, though, so let's see what VAR says...
Man City 0-0 PSG
6'PSG have been aggressive in these early stages, setting the tone of the game quite quickly. They're still yet to have an actual shot on target, though, with Man City on the defence.
Man City 0-0 PSG
3'
There's some early action in the City half, with PSG keen to get the ball forward as much and as quickly as they can.
Also, there is snow on the pitch. Snow. It is May.
Man City 0-0 PSG
1'
There's an early problem of Florenzi caught by Foden, who was down temporarily after getting his boot caught in the first few seconds.
Florenzi is back up and running.
AND WE'RE UNDERWAY!
1'
It's advantage City, of course, who will progress to the final if the game ends 0-0.
PSG still have everything to play for, though, so let's hope tonight's match is one worth remembering.
That Champions League anthem, though. Deserves an applause of its own 🎶
IT'S ALMOST TIME ⏰
Guardiola: 'We will try to win the game'
Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: “Don’t worry, now the sun rises! We will try to win the game. We don’t think about the result from one week ago, or the consequences. Play to win the game.”
On team selection: “It is Fernandinho’s birthday, it is my present. Everyone is able to play, I don’t know, I decide for these guys.”
☔️
It all adds to the drama ☔#UCL pic.twitter.com/UxAqILIOdT— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
What happened last time Man City were in the semi-finals?
It dates back to 2015-16, the last time City were this far in the competition. Manuel Pellegerini was in charge of the Sky Blues, who are pitted against Real Madrid – but Los Blancos had the big-guns in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric conducting the gameplan.
Real Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate, and went on to claim victory of the whole competition. Since then, the farthest that City had come in the tournament was the last-eight (until now, of course).
No Mbappe? No problem!
5 – Paris Saint-Germain have won each of their previous five matches in all competitions in which Kylian Mbappé hasn’t started under Mauricio Pochettino. Undeterred. pic.twitter.com/pnEv3pl16G— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
It's been 10 years since Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League
Surprise surprise, there is torrential rain happening in Northwest England
What a glorious day for a glorious game of football 😍
Welcome to Manchester 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/dZoaSq5Ga1— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City haven't been in a European final for 51 years...
Pep Guardiola hasn't reached a Champions League final in 10 years.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Is today the day? 🙏 #UCL pic.twitter.com/goRnkUhoZB
Team news: Man City XI vs PSG XI
Here are the full lineups ahead of the game, with Kylian Mbappe a notable absence – he starts the game off from the bench.
🏴 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐯 𝐏𝐒𝐆 🇫🇷— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Kylian Mbappe is only fit enough for the bench 💔
The teams are IN 👇 #UCL pic.twitter.com/QGb7Jxei0L
A blessing for Guardiola's side?
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo
PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimbembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Icardi
Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Mbappe, Rafinha, Danilo, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba
Man City fans give the team a warm (but rainy...) welcome 👋
Horrible night in Manchester but a few hundred to welcome the team bus which arrived early and caught me out pic.twitter.com/5YnSbiyjNp— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 4, 2021
Hello everyone, and welcome to our Champions League liveblog!
Today, of course, is the day of the hotly-anticipated Champions League semi-final contested between Manchester City and PSG.
Pep Guardiola's side currently lead 2-1 on aggregate, and he's just one game away from reaching his first ever Champions League final with Man City – unless Mauricio Pochettino can stage an epic comeback.
Team news coming shortly!