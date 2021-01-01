Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Man Utd v Man City

On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.

Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.

The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.