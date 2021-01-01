Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.

In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.

As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.