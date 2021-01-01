Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Roma and Villarreal seeking own triumphs
In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.
In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.
As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.
Red Devils and Gunners hunt glory
But you try telling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta's sides that this is an inferior honour not worth getting hot under the collar about.
It's been a while since either side tasted continental glory, and neither is going to quibble over the merits of some much-wanted silverware in a season that has seen them fall short in the trophy department.
The Red Devils last won this tournament four years ago under Jose Mourinho - while as for the Gunners, they've not enjoyed such a trophy since they seized the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final. Both will say that they are overdue.
England expects
For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.
Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.
Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.
Manchester United v Roma (20:00)
Villarreal v Arsenal (20:00)
