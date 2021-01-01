Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

A frantic half of football comes to an end and Aston Villa are on top thanks to a Bertrand Traore thunderbolt. Manchester United have been lively too, with Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood keepng the goalkeeper on his toes, while Paul Pogba has been a key pivot-point in midfield.

Here's what our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker had to say:

"For all of their bright play early in the half United haven't really done anything to test Martinez and have been lacking that spark in the final third. It was a great finish by Traore to give Villa the lead, but mistakes from United in the build-up, with Lindelof being unable to clear his lines, presented the hosts with the chance.

"United won't be panicking, they're used to coming back from behind. Eight times this season they've come from behind to win but they might need some inspiration from Cavani off the bench to ensure that impressive unbeaten run away from home in the league stays intact."