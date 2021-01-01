Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Maguire's afternoon is over 🤕
Harry Maguire has been forced off after suffering an injury in a collision with El Ghazi, which saw Manchester United concede a free kick. The Red Devils captain attempted to resume play, but it was too painful and he's been taken off. That'll be a worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and indeed, with the Euros on the horizon, for Gareth Southgate's England
There are 10 minutes to go and it's still 2-1 to Manchester United.
TEAMS: West Ham vs Everton
West Ham XI: Fabianksi, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Davies, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Cavani is on 💪
Edinson Cavani comes on for goalscorer Mason Greenwood. The Uruguayan has four goals in his last two outings, so he'll be keen to carry on that form.
No penalty! 🛑
Aston Villa will have to keep toiling after being denied a penalty following a VAR check. The ball appeared to strike Greenwood's arm, but the decision is NO PENALTY.
GOAL! Man Utd take the lead!
There it is. Four minutes after equalising, Mason Greenwood has completed the comeback and Manchester United are now leading 2-1 at Villa Park. Aaron Wan-Bissaka fed the ball to Greenwood in the box and the England attacker eluded Tyrone Mings to put the Red Devils ahead.
Clinical from Mason Greenwood 🔥
Bruno > Frank?
27 - Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27). Machine. pic.twitter.com/YSrLpaO2p2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021
GOAL! Man Utd are level!
Five minutes into the second half and Manchester United are back in the game after Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty. Douglas Luiz will be annoyed with himself for bringing Paul Pogba down in the box. It's 1-1.
Man Utd lacking 'proper centre-forward' - Deeney
Troy Deeney in the Sky Sports studio reckons that Manchester United have "lacked a proper centre-forward in and around the box."
He said: "Marcus naturally comes out to the left, Greenwood is on the right, and in the 18-yard box, you're hoping that Pogba or Fernandes will go in, but it's all hopeful."
HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Man Utd
A frantic half of football comes to an end and Aston Villa are on top thanks to a Bertrand Traore thunderbolt. Manchester United have been lively too, with Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood keepng the goalkeeper on his toes, while Paul Pogba has been a key pivot-point in midfield.
Here's what our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker had to say:
"For all of their bright play early in the half United haven't really done anything to test Martinez and have been lacking that spark in the final third. It was a great finish by Traore to give Villa the lead, but mistakes from United in the build-up, with Lindelof being unable to clear his lines, presented the hosts with the chance.
"United won't be panicking, they're used to coming back from behind. Eight times this season they've come from behind to win but they might need some inspiration from Cavani off the bench to ensure that impressive unbeaten run away from home in the league stays intact."
SAVE! Man Utd probe for equaliser
Mason Greenwood forced a big save from Martinez after finding a yard at the edge of the box. The Aston Villa goalkeeper could only parry the shot and there was a moment of panic before Konsa managed to get it away. Not long until half-time.
United go behind away again, but here's the thing...
Opta tells us that it is the 10th time this season that Manchester United have conceded the opener in an away Premier League match. The good news for Red Devils fans though, is that they've never lost any of the other nine games - winning eight and drawing one!
About that goal...
GOAL! Villa take the lead!
Bertrand Traore has broken the deadlock with a ferocious strike! It's Aston Villa one, Manchester United nil.
Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof will be unhappy with their part in the build-up to that one, but it was a sensational goal, to be fair.
Good news for Manchester City fans...
Shaw is looking lively!
After a series of disappointing campaigns at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw is finally flourishing and he's been lively so far, getting up the left wing to support attacks. He was involved in a delightful one-two move with Marcus Rashford, testing Emiliano Martinez's gloves and started another move which resulted in Fred sending a shot just wide. Aston Villa will have to tighten up their right side. It's still 0-0 after 15 minutes.
Game under way at Villa Park ⚽️
The beginning of a big run of games for the Red Devils!
Two days after this on Tuesday, they have got Leicester at Old Trafford, then Liverpool come to town on Thursday.
FT: Wolves 2-1 Brighton
Have an Adama Traore stat 🤓
GOAL! Wolves take the lead!
Late drama as Morgan Gibbs-White fires home in the last minute! It's 2-1 to Wolves as they complete their comeback against Brighton.
Can Man Utd delay Man City's title celebrations?
Of course, it's not only Manchester United and Aston Villa fans who will be watching this one closely.
Manchester City's loss to Chelsea yesterday means they have to wait to get their hands on the Premier League trophy, but the title could well be theirs today.
Should the Red Devils suffer defeat to Villa, City will be confirmed as champions, but a win or draw will prolong the wait.
GOAL! Adama Traore!
Adama Traore has levelled up for Wolves against 10-man Brighton.
'Credit to the decision makers at Man Utd' 🗣
Graeme Souness has praised Manchester United chiefs for sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look set for a second-place finish.
"I'd give credit to the decision makers at Manchester United - I know we can't say that too often in current times! - they've stuck by him," Souness said on Sky Sports.
"They've always made the right noises about him and it's come good for them."
Is he right though? 👀
Champions League final in England? 🤔
Meanwhile, there has been a bit of talk regarding the possibility of moving the Champions League final to England.
UK government minister Michael Gove says that "delicate negotiations" are ongoing...
Man Utd players not moaning about fixtures - Solskjaer
Manchester United are gearing up for a challenging run of fixtures. After today's game, they play Leicester on Tuesday and then Liverpool in the rearranged match on Thursday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking it game by game though!
He told Sky Sports: "We'll deal with Tuesday and Thursday later on, we just need to have a performance. The players' job is to focus for 90 minutes. They're looking forward to it I think! I haven't heard them moan at all, I'm the only one moaning I think! They just want to play."
Dunk's had an eventful day ⚽️ 🔴
In the early Premier League kick-off between Wolves and Brighton, which is now into the second half, it's 1-0 to the Seagulls and Lewis Dunk is the main talking point.
After putting his side ahead in the (unlucky?) 13th minute, he was sent off not long after the restart for a cynical foul on Fabio Silva with the forward through on goal.
Here are the teams for Villa vs Man Utd
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, D. Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins.
Man Utd XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.
While Villa have named an unchanged team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has freshened things up following Thursday's Europa League semi-final.
Which games are on today? 📝
Here's what's in store...
We'll be keeping you up to date about the following games and more!
⚽️ Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 2:05pm
⚽️. West Ham vs Everton - 4:30pm
⚽️ Arsenal vs West Brom - 7pm
⚽️. Juventus vs AC Milan - 7:45pm
⚽️ Real Madrid vs Sevilla - 8pm
⚽️ Rennes vs PSG - 8pm
All times BST
