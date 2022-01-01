Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City face Liverpool again, Man Utd, Arsenal & Juventus also in action

Tariq Lamptey, Son Heung-min, Spurs vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22
Team news: Man Utd vs Norwich

2022-04-16T13:03:56.810Z

A quiet hour in London

2022-04-16T12:49:14.000Z

It has been a quiet first 60 minutes in the clash between Tottenham and Brighton.

Tottenham have still not had a single shot on target, with all four of their attempts so far either missing the target or being blocked.

Brighton, meanwhile, have had five shots in total and two have hit the target.

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Brighton

2022-04-16T12:19:06.000Z

Tottenham growing into the game

2022-04-16T11:52:50.002Z

Tottenham are starting to apply some pressure on the visitors here.

Cristian Romero managed to get into the box and tried to cut the ball back into the box but the effort was blocked and Spurs got their third corner in just a couple of minutes.

Team news: Tottenham vs Brighton

2022-04-16T11:36:27.178Z

Tottenham take on Brighton in the first match of the afternoon and the match is up and running.

Here's how the two teams have lined up:

What's on today?

2022-04-16T11:33:27.643Z

The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton gets us underway this afternoon.

Then we have the likes of Manchester United vs Norwich, Southampton vs Arsenal, Juventus vs Bologna, Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg and many more to keep track of.

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-04-16T11:31:57.064Z

Another exciting Saturday is upon us.

We have plenty of enticing football action to take in and GOAL is here to keep you up to date with every kick of the ball across Europe.