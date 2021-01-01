Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid & Dortmund vs Man City in UEFA Champions League action

Ice cold vs Liverpool 🥶
Not a bad view for our Liverpool correspondent tonight 🏟️
Tonight's stage 😍#LFC #LIVRMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/Oxhps5BiEo— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 14, 2021
Egyptian king 👑
Only Mohamed Salah (92) has more goals than Harry Kane (84) in the Premier League since 2017-18. [@optajoe]
🚨 Team news | Dortmund vs Man City
🟡 Dortmund: Hitz, Morey Bauza, Dahoud, Haaland, Reus, Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Bellingham, Can, Knauff
🔵 City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden
One hour until KO!
Almost there. ⏱️
Mood:
🚨 Team news | Liverpool vs Real Madrid
🔴 Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino
⚪️ Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Valverde, Vini Jr, Mendy
Can this Liverpool team manage a comeback tonight?
'P*ssing into the wind' - The story of Rodgers, Gerrard and Liverpool's failed bid to sign Kroos
Looking back, it was one of Brendan Rodgers’ more ambitious ideas.
It's been a fun journey so far for Real Madrid
💫📺▶️ Watch ALL of our 2020/21 @ChampionsLeague goals! #UCL pic.twitter.com/1sTGngfgSP— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 14, 2021
Gabriel Jesus can be a world-class striker, says Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan has expressed his belief that Gabriel Jesus can become a "world-class striker" amid the ongoing rumours linking Erling Haaland with a move to Manchester City.
Hello Anfield 😍
📍 Anfield #LIVRMA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Qn1R722UPb— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021
Stage is set in Germany 🟡⚫️
🖤 𝟭𝟵.𝟬𝟵 𝗨𝗵𝗿 💛 pic.twitter.com/d3j9WtHmAC— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 14, 2021
'The Stockport Iniesta' proving he belongs among Europe's new superstars
As the players of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund made their way from the field at the Etihad Stadium last week, all eyes were on two particular individuals hugging and chatting in the middle of the pitch.
The subject of the conversation between Phil Foden and Erling Haaland will remain secret for now, as the pair covered their mouths to thwart any potential lip-readers.
But it is more likely that the gestures were simple show of respect as two of the world's best young talents reflected on taking their first steps into the latter stages of the Champions League after successfully justifying why there is such huge anticipation surrounding them.
Injury list 🤕
Dortmund: Youssoufa Moukoko (foot), Jadon Sancho (thigh), Marcel Schmelzer (knee), Azel Witsel (achilles), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee)
Man City: Sergio Aguero (unspecified)
Liverpool: Jordan Henderson (groin), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (ankle)
Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos (calf), Lucas Vázquez (knee), Raphael Varane (illness), Eden Hazard (muscular), Dani Carvajal (hamstring)
'Man City have spent nearly €1bn on new players!'
Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has criticised Manchester City's spending following comments made by Pep Guardiola regarding the amounts the Bundesliga club have paid out in agent fees.
Some pre match reading to kill some time!
What's his hair secret 🤔
Soon ⏱ pic.twitter.com/UCfZFATywm— Goal (@goal) April 14, 2021
No fouls ❌
Should any of these players get booked today they will miss the first leg of the semi-final.
Dortmund: Emre Can, Erling Haaland
Man City: Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo
Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum
Real Madrid: Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde
Last time out Phil Foden did THIS 😱
Phil Foden is a ridiculous talent 🔥— Goal (@goal) April 14, 2021
He left the defender for dead 💀 pic.twitter.com/jznhmAa36e
Stat attack | Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Can Liverpool manage another big comeback against a Spanish side?
In 13 previous knockout ties in European competition where they’ve lost the first leg by 2+ goals, Liverpool have progressed twice. The most recent example was overturning a 0-3 first leg deficit against Barcelona en route to winning the 2018-19 Champions League.
Where Liverpool are good at comebacks, Real Madrid are superb at defending their lead winning 15 of their 16 previous knockout round ties when winning the first leg by 2+ goals.
Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 23 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches since a goalless draw with Manchester City in the 2015-16 semi-final (50 goals).
Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last four Champions League appearances and Seven of Marco Asensio’s eight Champions League goals for Real Madrid have come in the knockout stages of the competition. Of all players to have scored more than five goals in the competition, no-one has scored a higher share in these rounds (88%).
Expect goals in Anfield tonight!
Stat attack | Dortmund vs Man City
Pep Guardiola's side edged Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium and after three years at Bayern Munich, we all know Pep is familiar with these German opponents. After losing three of his first five meetings with Dortmund in all competitions, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in his last seven against the German side (W4 D3).
Currently fifth in the Bundesliga, Dortmund's hopes of being in next season's Champions League is running low and they can secure their spot by winning it all, but they have to get past Man City first.
On the seven previous occasions Borussia Dortmund have lost the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, they’ve been eliminated six times. Whereas, Man City have progressed from 13 of their 15 knockout stage ties when winning the first leg in major European competition.
Manchester City haven’t conceded in any of their last four UEFA Champions League away games, but Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, has only failed to score in three of his 15 appearances in the Champions League, and has found the net in all four of his appearances at Signal
Iduna Park (7 goals in total).
We're up for a thriller 👀
Another Champions League night! 😍
Welcome back to Goal for another matchday LIVE!
Yesterday Chelsea and PSG advanced to the Champions League semi-finals and tonight we find out who they're up against.
Chelsea faces the winner of:
🔴 Liverpool vs Real Madrid ⚪️ (aggregate 1-3)
PSG faces the winner of:
🟡 Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City 🔵 (aggregate 1-2)
We're in for a good night!