Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

Reus fires Dortmund in front against Union Berlin - 1-0
MARCCOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/l4DJU4lnlb— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 13, 2022
HT in the Premier League
- Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
- Tottenham 0-2 Wolves
- Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa
Four goals across three games so far... will there be more to come in the second halves?
WATCH: Trippier's thunderbolt free kick 🚀
WOW!! ☄️— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022
Kieran Trippier puts Newcastle in front! What a free-kick! 💥#NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/CrDoAt8rNp
GOAL! Liverpool make a breakthrough
Jurgen Klopp's side have broken the deadlock five minutes before half-time through Fabinho. The Reds lead 1-0 heading into the break.
TAA was getting grief for taking ages over a corner. When he took it, Mane flicked it on and Fabinho rammed the ball in at the second attempt from close range.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 13, 2022
1-0 Liverpool
GOAL! Trippier free kick puts Newcastle ahead
The Kieran Trippier tale continues in the north-east! He's put Newcastle 1-0 up against Aston Villa with another free kick, repeating what he did against Everton! The right-back is a set-piece master.
Weghorst wastes chance!
Relief for Liverpool after the giant Wout Weghorst got the better of Virgil van Dijk only to send his shot wide of Alisson's net. Just under 15 minutes left to go in the half and while the Reds have unsurprisingly had more of the ball, the chances remain fairly evenly divided.
What a chip! 🍟😯
👏 Absolute class from Caroline Weir!— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 13, 2022
🍟 What a chip!
Man City 1-0 Man Utd
📺💻📱 Watch on @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/C528XkJvwZ#BBCWSL #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/WdNatV37LA
GOAL! Wolves double their lead
Leander Dendoncker has made it 2-0 to Wolves against Tottenham! This is a dreadful start for the hosts. Daniel Podence's shot deflected into the path of the Belgium international and he made no mistake. Spurs need to wake up if they want to salvage something from this game.
Liverpool still scoreless
Just over 15 minutes have been played at Turf Moor and Liverpool have not yet managed to breach the Burnley goal. The Clarets are threatening in bursts, so it will be interesting to see how the half pans out.
Decent effort from Brownhill that Alisson pushes behind for a corner— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 13, 2022
GOAL! Wolves take the lead against Spurs
Raul Jimenez has fired Wolves ahead against Tottenham in London! It's 1-0! The Mexico international did brilliantly to capitalise on Spurs' inability to clear the danger and needed just two touches to beat Hugo Lloris. Antonio Conte will be furious.
Dortmund team vs Union Berlin
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. UNION BERLIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pfqEfgO1jO— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 13, 2022
Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway! 💪
- Burnley vs Liverpool
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa
- Tottenham vs Wolves
Liverpool need a win to close the gap on Man City, while Newcastle will be keen to carry on their 'Great Escape' from the drop zone and Spurs can potentially leapfrog Arsenal with three points against Wolves.
Here we go! ⚽️
Here's a reminder of what's in store 💻
Here's a selection of today's biggest games
2pm - Burnley vs Liverpool
2pm - Newcastle vs Aston Villa
2pm - Tottenham vs Wolves
2:30pm - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
4:30pm - Leicester vs West Ham
5pm - Sassuolo vs Roma
7:45pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
8pm - Espanyol vs Barcelona
(All times UK)
Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top
AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.
Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.
3 BIG. ENORMOUS. MASSIVE. POINTS 💪#MilanSampdoria #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/mzGOzUoxY3— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 13, 2022
Spurs vs Wolves teams confirmed
TOTTENHAM XI
Your team to face Wolves! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cDQUqnRBfq— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2022
WOLVES XI
Today's line-up to face @SpursOfficial! #TOTWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) February 13, 2022
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/rbVH5ZzIyv
Here are the Newcastle and Aston Villa XIs!
Big Dan Burn starts...
NEWCASTLE XI
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 13, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xZmg55xEPD
ASTON VILLA XI
This is your Aston Villa team to face Newcastle United. 💪 #NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/e0KPNt7QK0— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 13, 2022
Burnley vs Liverpool teams are in!
BURNLEY XI
🚨 Our starting line-up to face @LFC 📋#BURLIV | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/QcIRLPkWwQ— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2022
LIVERPOOL XI
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2022
Here’s how we line up for #BURLIV this afternoon 👊
It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️
You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.
In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!
🙌