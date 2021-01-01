Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):

Chelsea v Everton (19:45)

Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.

For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.