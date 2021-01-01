Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Caoimhin Kelleher Watford vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
Getty Images

Team News: Watford v Liverpool

2021-10-16T11:03:00Z

Ranieri takes charge of first game, Kelleher in goal for Reds

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-16T11:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Had your fill of internationals? Good - because we're out of the frying pan and into the fire of club football once more, on a jam-packed weekend to welcome back domestic level.

No less than seven Premier League games are set for today, including Claudio Ranieri's latest English top-flight debut as the former Leicester boss takes charge of Watford against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to the Foxes, Manchester City host Burnley and Chelsea prepare to pit wits with Brentford - while across the continent, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Milan and Lille are all in action too.

You don't want to be anywhere else.