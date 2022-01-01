Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more in action as club football returns

Man Utd v Leicester

From two men suffering a crisis with their country to one whose performances under the national flag have been better than his club form now, as Harry Maguire looks to silence the doubters when he faces old club Leicester City with Manchester United today.

The England defender was booed before kick-off against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, a move that preceded both a fine performance at the back for the Three Lions and sparked a passionate defence from coach Gareth Southgate and his international squadmates.

But Maguire has been handed the brunt of criticism for United's club failings this term, and he'll hope to deliver the kind of showcase at Old Trafford this weekend that shuts them up.