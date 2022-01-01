Matchday LIVE: Lille vs Chelsea in Champions League, Arsenal vs Liverpool, Juventus & Tottenham also in action

Juventus' jazzy jersey
Juventus' pre-match shirt is hypnotic 🌈 pic.twitter.com/U9yJibikaa— GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2022
Klopp explains Salah absence from starting XI
Jurgen Klopp has clarified Mohamed Salah's absence from the Liverpool starting XI against Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Salah is on the bench for the clash in north London, with Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all starting.
"[Salah] made it, but he just had one training session," Klopp said. "He can come on [as a substitute] really good."
"We have the opportunity to [make changes]."
Can Unai Emery change his Champions League fortunes?
3 - Unai Emery 🇪🇸 has progressed from/won 29 knockout ties in the Europa League, 14 more than any other manager. However, in the Champions League, the Spaniard has suffered elimination in all three of his knockout ties with Valencia and PSG (twice). Defiance. pic.twitter.com/0k3uBVgdqc— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 16, 2022
Team news: Juventus vs Villarreal
Vogliamo i quarti di finale.— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 16, 2022
Scendiamo in campo così.
FORZA JUVE.#JuveUCL #JuveVillarreal pic.twitter.com/IQwt93CVtY
Here is our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ to face @juventusfcen.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) March 16, 2022
Come on you Yellows 💛!#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZjKUGRStOE
Team news: Salah on bench for Liverpool against Arsenal
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 16, 2022
🇧🇷 Martinelli starts
🇨🇭 Xhaka in midfield
🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence
🙌 LET'S GO GOONERS#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/nFCan4OPFE
🟡 #ARSLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022
Here's how we line up to face @Arsenal tonight! 👊
Team news: Lille vs Chelsea
Les onze Dogues qui donneront tout pour le blason lillois ce soir sont connus 😤#LOSCCHE #UCL pic.twitter.com/Hf7rNslqnW— LOSC (@losclive) March 16, 2022
Your XI in France! 📋#LilChe pic.twitter.com/CbnAgcUL53— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 16, 2022
Team news: Brighton vs Tottenham
THE ALBION LINE-UP! 🚨 Here's how Albion start against Spurs tonight. 👊— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 16, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/MHFNShdTPc
Here's how we line-up! 👇#BHATOT pic.twitter.com/RCU3ys6IJE— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 16, 2022
Which games are on tonight?
We will be keeping top on the following games this evening:
Juventus vs Villarreal
Lille vs Chelsea
Brighton vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Welcome to the matchday blog
Another midweek evening of exciting football action is upon us!
We will find out which two teams will qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals, while we also have some Premier League action to take in.