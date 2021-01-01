Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Barcelona face Villarreal, Carabao Cup final build-up

Manchester United fashion the first chance at Elland Road and they'll be brimming with confidence having won 6-2 against Leeds at Old Trafford back in December.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes got two goals each that time and weill be hoping for a similar impact.

While this is obviously a massive game in its own right, the build-up to the fixture has been coloured by the controversial Super League plans.

Gary Neville has had his say ("attempted murder of English football" 😨), there's been a banner protesting the Glazers and Leeds have a banner urging teams to "earn" their privilege on the pitch.