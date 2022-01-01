Matchday LIVE: England host Switzerland as Spain, Netherlands & Germany headline international friendlies

Widmer knock requires brief pause
England 0-1 Switzerland
Silvan Widmer cuts across Phil Foden and comes off worse, forcing Switzerland to break off from their counter and put the ball out of play, to an angry Wembley response.
There's seemingly a hope from his team-mates that the England man might get a stern word for that, but nothing comes of it.
Treatment is given and play resumes.
Switzerland almost double lead
England 0-1 Switzerland
It's almost two for the visitors - but Pickford pulls off another superb save to tip it onto the bar before Switzerland butcher the follow-up.
This presents a nice test for England. Their formation is a lesser-spotted configuration, and their defensive changes have been thrust upon them. Now they have a goal to overcome.
What will the Three Lions have up their sleeve?
GOAL: England 0-1 Switzerland
(Breel Embolo)
The visitors hit the front at Wembley!
Breel Embolo hands Switzerland the first goal of the game with what is their first sustained attack since the early exchanges, and it is a lovely bit of work to do so.
Xherdan Shaqiri pulls a glorious pinpoint cross into the box moments after Jordan Pickford nails a wonderful save, and his team-mate does a great job to angle his header to the far side, past the England goalkeeper.
Football stands together
England 0-0 Switzerland
Gallagher spears great chance in
England 0-0 Switzerland
Ooof, now that is a bit more like it for the Three Lions.
White sends a long-range ball sailing deep for Phil Foden, whose pickup allows Conor Gallagher to break down the right edge.
The Chelsea loanee turns back in on himself and curls a fine shot in, denied only by a last-gasp Swiss header to cover it.
KWP solid so far
England 0-0 Switzerland
Hosts pegged in at first glance
England 0-0 Switzerland
It's a neat spot of early action from Switzerland who manage to move much of the game into England's half. John Stones' late exit has left Conor Coady the senior figure to guide that back five for the Three Lions.
But a neat tackle helps Harry Kane drift down field. England build a spot of pressure of their own, but it is relatively tame stuff in the opening exchanges.
KO: England v Switzerland
The whistle goes - and we are underway in this international friendly!
England expects, and even without a few familiar faces around the back, hopes are high that they will delivery. Switzerland are far from a pushover though, and both sides know it.
Here we go!
Teams hold moment of solidarity
England v Switzerland
The national anthems have been concluded in full voice, and now thundering applause rings out as both teams take a moment to show their support for Ukraine.
The Eastern European nation remains in the throes of invasion by Russia, and have been unable to complete their own World Cup playoff this month as a result.
Wembley salutes them in full voice.
Here come the national anthems
England v Switzerland
Here they come then, led out into the late Wembley sunshine - and just listen to that noise!
It's time for the national anthems, and both sides bellow them out with passion.
It is the first time Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Guehi will do this in the senior side. What a moment for them.
White in for Stones in late England change
England v Switzerland
Breaking news less than a quarter-hour out at Wembley - there's been a change for England.
John Stones has picked up an issue in the warm-up so Arsenal's Ben White is drafted in to start amid that back three.
The Gunners defender has been in superb form over the past few months and will surely grab this chance with both hands.
Back in the saddle
England v Switzerland
No Qatar boycott for Three Lions
England 0-0 Southgate
The road to Qatar does not start here - England will already be there of course - but the legwork of finding form begins at Wembley Stadium today, ahead of a tournament already destined to go down in infamy.
There will be no boycott from the Three Lions however, with Southgate confirming that he was "unsure" what any such action would do earlier this week.
Debut delight for defensive duo
England v Switzerland
Gareth Southgate's first matchday squad of the year includes two players making the step-up to senior level then - it is maiden caps for both Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi!
The latter was a member of the original squad, while the former was called up following injuries, alongside Guehi's Palace team-mate Tyrick Mitchell. The latter makes the bench too, meaning he could come on for good measure.
It also marks the latest injection of talent, as Southgate continues to consider his options for Qatar. Harry Maguire is on the bench after his fluctuations with Manchester United, while Conor Gallagher - another Palace man - gets the nod in midfield in Kalvin Phillips' absence.
Team News: England v Switzerland
England: Pickford, Walker-Peters, Guehi, Stones, Coady, Shaw, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Foden, Kane.
Switzerland: Omlin, Widmer, Akanji, Frei, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Steffen, Rodriguez, Vargas, Shaqiri.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games this weekend!
Except, who are we kidding? We're here for one game, and one game only - and that's England's first match of 2022, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Switzerland at Wembley Stadium.
The hosts are looking to back up a 2021 that saw them finish second at Euro 2020 with the best start possible, as they fix their eye on going one step further at Qatar 2022 and the World Cup later this year - and we're going to be with you every step of the way.
But first, the teams...