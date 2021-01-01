Matchday LIVE: Croatia face Scotland, Czech Republic take on England

England awarded free-kick after Kane collision
Sterling hits the post!
England players take the knee (and so do some Czech players)
Kick-off: Czech Republic 0-0 England & Croatia 0-0 Scotland
🗣 Southgate on Mount and Chilwell missing the game: "It's just a bizarre situation'
Gareth Southgate on ITV: "They [Mount and Chilwell] are hugely disappointed to miss the games. We have had to get on with it. It is a bizarre situation. They spent 120 seconds too long [with Billy Gilmour] in a fairly open space. It is full of contradictions for me but we have got to get on with it. Frankly, I don't understand it at all.
"There are teams travelling by plane, bus or coach for hours and our two boys have been caught. I don't get it. I have no issue with Steve or Scotland. I don't want them to have more issues than we have had. It is just a bizarre situation.
🗣 Clarke: 'The crowd have got a big part to play tonight'
Steve Clarke to STV: "The only decision was whether to stick with the same back three or move Scott McTominay into midfield - I think it was quite an easy decision.
"The start of the game might be a little bit cagey - but I've been wrong before.
"The crowd have got a big part to play tonight. We need them from the first minute to the last. I know they'll be there for us."
🗣 McGinn: 'Three points to make history'
Scotland midfielder John McGinn to STV: "The boys know the task in hand - three points to make history.
"We've watched a lot of Croatia recently and even though they've had criticism they're still a top side.
"We need the same belief and determination as the other night at Wembley. We played with bravery, commitment and quality - if we do that again we give ourselves every chance."
What do Scotland need to qualify for the knockouts? 🏴
Scotland can secure second place if they beat Croatia and England lose against the Czech Republic.
However, it would require a sizeable swing in goal difference, since England are currently three goals better off.
If Scotland fail to beat Croatia (who also have just one point so far) they will be eliminated. Should England and the Czech Republic draw and move up to five points, then Scotland can't finish in the top two automatic qualification places.
The most likely way for Scotland to qualify would be as one of the four best third-placed teams in the six groups. Four points would be enough.
Liam Gallagher has his say...
C’mon England 🏴— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 22, 2021
C’mon Scotland 🏴— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 22, 2021
Who will win Group D? 👑
While England and Czech Republic have already qualified, there's the question of who will win the group – as their finish will determine who will face in the last 16.
If England finish top of Group D they will play the runners-up of Group F - that could be France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.
If England are runners-up in Group D they will play the runners-up from Group E - one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland.
Team lineups: Czech Republic vs England, Croatia vs Scotland
Here we go! The last of the Group D games kick off in just under an hour.
Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Brozovic; Perisic, Modric, Vlasic; Petkovic
Scotland XI: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, Armstong, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams
#CZE 🆚 #ENG— Goal (@goal) June 22, 2021
Who wins Group D? 🥇
Maguire, Walker, Grealish and Saka all start for England 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DTWXY35uyx
Welcome to Goal's Euro 2020 matchday blog!
Hello and welcome back to our Euro 2020 live blog coverage, everyone! Today we'll be covering the Group D double-header, with Croatia taking on Scotland and Czech Republic facing off against England.
Reminder that Czech Republic and England have already qualified for the last 16 based on the rankings of third-placed groups, so it's Croatia and Scotland who will be fighting for their lives in the big battle this evening.
Team news incoming...