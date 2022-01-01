Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man Utd, Liverpool vs Spurs & Real Betis vs Barcelona

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Half-time: Greuther Furth 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

2022-05-07T14:21:04.000Z

Julian Brandt has given Borussia Dortmund the lead at Greuther Furth.

GOAL: Brentford 2-0 Southampton

2022-05-07T14:14:15.275Z

Brentford have struck twice in quick succession to take the lead against Southampton.

Pontus Jansson opened the scoring just 13 minutes in, then a minute later it was Yoane Wissa who doubled the lead. 

GOAL: Burnley 0-1 Aston Villa

2022-05-07T14:10:52.741Z

Danny Ings has put Aston Villa ahead at Turf Moor.

The striker fired in from the edge of the box to deal a severe blow to his former team, who need a positive result to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Kick-off in the Premier League

2022-05-07T14:00:06.000Z

The afternoon matches in the Premier League are underway.

Chelsea need three points against Wolves as they look to hold on to third place in the top-flight.

Burnley are looking to crawl further away from the relegation zone with a win against Aston Villa and Watford are clinging on to their hopes of staying up when they meet Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Brentford host Southampton with the two teams level on points

Team news: Crystal Palace vs Watford

2022-05-07T13:30:30.000Z

What are today's headline fixtures?

2022-05-07T13:00:14.000Z

Today's big matches across the top leagues are:

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea vs Wolves
Brighton vs Manchester United
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Betis vs Barcelona

Welcome to the matchday blog

2022-05-07T12:50:18.000Z

Another action-packed Saturday afternoon is upon us!

Join GOAL as we follow the action across Europe's top leagues.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are all in action today.