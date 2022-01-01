Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final, Barcelona face Athletic Club & all today's football

Tentative start between West Ham & Wolves
The first 15 minutes at the London Stadium have been relatively uneventful, with both sides defending well and reluctant to take too many risks going forward.
Wolves have seen 61 per cent of the ball so far, but the Hammers are looking to counter at every opportunity.
Who will draw first blood?
Kick-off: West Ham vs Wolves
And we are underway at the London Stadium! who will come out on top in this battle between two clubs chasing a top-four finish?
West Ham warm up in Yarmolenko shirts
Kick-off coming up
Team news: Wolves starting XI
Our line-up to face West Ham
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/NxkfLtMTzk
Team news: West Ham starting XI
Our team to face Wolves this afternoon
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/yNiNP5A7km
Today's order of play
GOAL will be keeping you up to date with all the biggest developments from the following matches:
1400: West Ham vs Wolves
1630: Chelsea vs Liverpool
1630: Augsburg vs Dortmund
1950: Lazio vs Napoli
2000: Barcelona vs Athletic Club
(All times GMT)
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
We have another action-packed Sunday of football in store, with GOAL on hand to provide you with all the updates from Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea is the standout contest of the day, but West Ham and Wolves are also in Premier League action while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have crucial La Liga and Bundesliga games to attend to.
Strap yourself in for a drama-filled Sunday!