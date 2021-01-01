Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

That is not half bad from Ashley Westwood, who whistles a finish beyond the left post.

It serves up a potent reminder that Chris Wood is far from the only dangerman in front of goal for Burnley. Much as they did in the first half, this has been a sparky start to the second act from the hosts.

They'll need to keep that pressure up however if they are going to find a response on the scoreboard.