Roma goal disallowed ❌
Roma's early goal was deemed offside to Ajax's relief.
A wake up call for the Dutch side who need at least a 2-0 scoreline tonight.
Man Utd GOAL ⚽️
Edinson Cavani gives Man Utd a 3-0 aggregate lead from a volley into the far post, giving the Granada keeper no chance to save it.
Granada now need at least three goals in the next 80 minutes.
Manchester United (3) 1-0 (0) Granada
We have KO 💢
Slavia Praha (1) 0-0 (1) Arsenal
Manchester United (2) 0-0 (0) Granada
Roma (2) 0-0 (1) Ajax
Villarreal (1) 0-0 (0) Dinamo Zagreb
Let's see what happens!
'Our game management was not good.'
Bernd Leno has been speaking to BT Sport pre-match:
"I think you’re right we have to improve because in the last couple of minutes we became a bit nervous. The manager analysed straight after the game and said that our game management was not good and we need to keep the ball in their half not our half and don’t play backwards."
In the first leg, Arsenal conceded in the 93rd minute of the match.
"Maybe in the last 5 minutes just play dirty and win the game. It’s not about in the last 5 minutes play beautiful football. We became nervous because you want to take the perfect result for the second leg."
"Of course it’s an unbelievably big game for us. We have still the chance to go to the champions league and this is a big big motivation for all of us. Everyone speaks about Arsenal having a bad season but we can save the season."
Stadio Olimpico is looking 👌
Arsenal hero tonight?
What a night for football in Prague 🥶
The stage is set in Manchester 🏟️
30 minutes until KO ⏱️
What each side needs to go in order to get to the semi-finals
Slavia Prague 1-1 Arsenal
The Gunners need to win by at least a 1-0 scoreline tonight in Prague, but their hosts can advance through to the semis with a goalless draw.
Villarreal 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
The Croatian side needs a 2-0 scoreline at least to progress through to the semi-finals, but if they score more than one goal tonight a draw is enough to see them through. Villarreal will need to extend their advantage to nullify a possible Dinamo away goal.
Manchester United 2-0 Granada
Granada need at least two goals without conceding to progress to the semi-finals over Man Utd.
Roma 2-1 Ajax
The Dutch side conceded two away goals, obligating them to win tonight by at least a goal advantage, but can draw the match if they score more than two goals this evening.
Line-ups | Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb
🇪🇸. Villarreal: Rulli, A. Pedraza, Pau, R. Albiol, Foyth, M. Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Paco Alcacer, Gerard, Chukwueze.
🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic, Gvardiol, Theophile-Catherine, Lauritsen, Ristovski, Ademi, Jakic, Orsic, Majer, Ivanusec, Petkovic.
The Bruno Fernandes effect 🔥
Team news | Roma vs Ajax
🇮🇹 Roma: Pau Lopez, Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Calafiori, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Dzeko
🇳🇱 Ajax: Stekelenburg, J. Timber, Alvarez, Klaiber, Klaassen, Neres, Gravenberch, Tadic, Martinez, Tagliafico, Antony
Stat attack | Man Utd vs Granada
After winning seven consecutive home matches in European competition, Manchester United are currently winless in three (D2 L1), their longest run since October 2018 (three games); they have never gone four such matches without a win.
Under the competition’s latest format (since 2009), only one has side progressed from a knockout tie having lost the first leg by at least two goals at home – Sevilla versus Real Betis in 2013-14.
Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in 10 matches in European competition this season – excluding qualifiers, this is the most by a Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo (eight goals) in 2007-08, while the last player to net more was Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (12). [Opta]
Starting XIs: Manchester United vs Granada
🏴 Man Utd: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Fred, B. Fernandes, Alex Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Tuanzebe.
🇪🇸 Granada: Rui Silva, Foulquier, Gonalons, German, Soldado, D. Machis, C. Neva, Montoro, Vallejo, Herrera, Kenedy
Slavia Prague 1-1 Arsenal
A levelled match at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg obligates Arsenal to have to win by at least a 1-0 scoreline tonight.
On the last eight occasions where Arsenal drew the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie, the Gunners progressed to the next round just four times, while they have been eliminated the last three times they drew a first leg at home.
Slavia Prague have lost just one of their last 10 European games (W6 D3), after losing six of their eight before that (incl. qualifiers). [Opta]
Winning the Europa League seems like the only way for Mikel Arteta's side to secure European competiion next season, but first they need to get through Slavia Prague tonight.
🚨 Team news | Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague: Kolar, Boril, Zima, Holes, Bah, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta
Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette
Arsenal need a win tonight.
It's been 25 years since Arsenal last failed to secure European qualification.
The gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League and nine points off a European spot.
A look at what's at stake in Prague, not just for this season, but for the summer and beyond.
Read more here on Goal by our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts.
Welcome back to another matchday live!
We've got Europa League quarter-final action today.
The line-up:
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Granada
Roma vs Ajax
Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb
🏴 Man Utd (2-0) Granada 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Roma (2-1) Ajax 🇳🇱
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague (1-1) Arsenal 🏴
🇪🇸 Villarreal (1-0) Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷
Europa League final
