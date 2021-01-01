Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton, Chelsea down Man City, Barcelona held by Atletico Madrid & more

That's all, folks!
🗣 Klopp: 'It's so difficult without the fans'
Jurgen Klopp tells Sky Sports about having fans back: "My English is not good enough. I cannot express it, really. It's so difficult in these moments without them. I always understand football as we do it for the people. It's why I wanted to be a professional footballer so people could see it.
"Yes, we have one home game and we play at Burnley with supporters too which will be tricky but I really hope next season we have fans back in the stadiums again."
🗣 Klopp: 'Top four is not impossible'
Jurgen Klopp tells BBC Sport: "We knew before [it would be tough]. The only way I know on winning is to work really hard and that's what we did tonight.
"They are well organised and have an intense style of play. They had their moments. We set up their biggest chance ourselves but we deserved the three points. We scored a really nice first goal but it's familiar for us now to not finish the game early so we had to stay in the game and scoring a wonderful second goal obviously was a big relief. We had to fight, we got the three points, really good."
"We are kind of [in the race for top four]. It's not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to."
🗣 Robertson: 'We can't have any more slip-ups"
Andy Robertson tells Sky Sports about the top-four race: "When the door has been open we've not walked through it. It's out of our hands. Leicester are in fourth now. When [the other teams] do slip up, we need to be there to capitalise on that. We've not been good enough on that so far this season. We can't have any more slip-ups."
"Fans are everything in football. Over the last couple of weeks that's been heightened even more. To have them back in will be a huge boost. Really looking forward to having them back."
Liverpool end run of seven home games without a clean sheet
Brendan beware! Spluttering Liverpool have Leicester in their sights as Champions League race hots up
Our Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has the complete rundown of the Reds' victory against the Saints today, as they look to continue to mount pressure on top-four rivals Leicester (and former manager Brendan Rodgers).
Read the full story on Goal here.
🗣 Thiago: 'We have to keep fighting until the end'
Liverpool's Thiago tells Sky Sports: "I always try to bring out the reality. Of course we are not happy with the situation but we are happy with the win. It is always a great moment when you score to help the team. We have to keep fighting until the end with this small chance.
"It is an amazing feeling [to score] but the most important thing is the three points. We keep fighting for a small miracle.
"We try to bring our football, not just the intensity without the ball but with it, we try to bring that. I know I am not a goalscorer but I am trying always to be near the area to make the last pass or shoot. It is very special of course.
"For a lot of us, we have the privilege to play this amazing sport and in these amazing stadiums so we have to be glad of our situation and enjoy it for the fans.
"I think we had chances in the past that didn't always go for us but the window is open so we try to go through the window."
Klopp picks up his 100th Anfield win as Liverpool manager
+3 points for Liverpool!
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton
Game over, and Liverpool scoop up the victory thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago.
The race for top four is hotting up! 🔥
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
Mane scored 46 seconds after Alisson's double-save! It could've been 1-0 Southampton, but now the Reds are in front.
GOAL! Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
🗣 Sterling: 'We didn't win and it counts for nothing'
Raheem Sterling to BBC Sport: "It's disappointing to lose late on. We've still got a few more games to go so we'll put the hard work in for that.
"I was happy to score but at the end of the day we didn't win. It counts for nothing.
"We wanted to get it done today, we couldn't but we've got more chances to come.
"I thought we played pretty well. If the penalty goes in then we get the game over and done with."
🗣 Tuchel: 'We rely on our team spirit'
Thomas Tuchel told BBC Sport: "I think the second half was a fantastic response to the last five minutes of the first half where we almost lost it all. To me it was a clear 0-0 half but suddenly we did one decisive mistake and maybe the match becomes out of reach at half-time.
"With every minute we gained confidence and quality. We got better and better. It was a tough battle and once we got the equaliser we never stopped attacking. [The winning goal] was a huge reward.
"This tells us we can rely on our fitness which is a fantastic feeling at the end of a season. We can also rely on our team spirit, we keep going.
"This team never stops, they don't want to lose, they want it that bad."
On Andreas Christensen's injury: "He was injured some weeks ago with the same injury. I hope that it's not too bad and we get him back because he is so crucial.
On Timo Werner: "In the last week he's really adapted well to the situations. The way he works he's relentless. He really wants it and I am very happy with his performance today."
He scores... and shoots (selfies)!
Oh dear, City 🤦♂️
Sergio's Aguero's terrible Panenka nightmare was the fourth penalty City have seen missed in the Premier League this season.
Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are the others who have seen their penalty strikes go awry.
Read the full story on Goal here.
There are entire nine-year-olds who know no other reality other than Bayern winning the Bundesliga.
FT: Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
FT: Man City 1-2 Chelsea
All over and it's victory for the Blues. Man City will have to wait just a little more to lift their Premier League trophy, though of course now it's only a matter of formality.
Not long until we see these two teams battle it out in the Champions League final...
GOAL! Man City 1-2 Chelsea
Team news: Liverpool vs Southampton
Here are all the full line-ups for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Southampton in about an hour's time.
The hosts will be without Kabak, Milner and Davies due to minor fitness concerns.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Jota, Mane
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Tella, Adams, Redmond
GOAL! Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
FT: Inter 5-1 Sampdoria
GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
(Lewandowski 66’)
A hat-trick for the Poland superstar who dispatches a penalty and he’s just one goal from Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga scoring record.
GOAL! Man City 1-1 Chelsea
(Ziyech 63’)
It was coming. Chelsea snatch possession off Rodri and race forward in numbers down the right. The ball falls to Ziyech 20 yards out and he shoots low and hard to beat Ederson. That penalty, looks big right now.
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Back underway for the second half. Aguero has reappeared.
Christensen is off for Chelsea, replaced by Zouma. Looked like he did a hamstring when beaten to the ball by Jesus for the goal.
HT! Man City 1-0 Chelsea
GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
(Coman 44’)
Lewy turns provider to set up Coman for the fourth of the game, as Bayern go into the interval 4-0 to the good.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
(Muller 23’)
Thomas Muller doubles the lead for Bayern and it seems the party is going to be good tonight.
HT: Inter 3-1 Sampdoria
(Lewandowski 4')
Well it didn't take long. One down, three more to go
Inter 1-0 Sampdoria
(Gagliardini 4')
Champions Inter are not letting up after clinching the title and take an early lead. A sweeping move from right to left finds Ashley Young and he delivers a low cross for Roberto Gagliardini to stab home.
FT: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico
Barca and Atletico share the spoils, and arguably the happiest team are Real Madrid. The defending champions trail by three points, but have a game in hand and have a better head-to-head record with Atletico. Title destiny is in Real’s hands.
Atletico 77 points from 35 games
Barca 75 points from 35 games
Real 74 points from 34 games
So Close Messi!
The magician curls a free-kick up and over the wall and it goes inches wide. Oblak was worried as he was sprawling to his right and watched it fizz wide.
Talking tactics
Pep and Tommy T had a pre-game chat and it's likely May 29 cropped up in conversation.
🗣"He gave me the tactics for the final of the Champions League, now I know it," 🤣— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021
Pep Guardiola reveals what he was talking to Thomas Tuchel about prior to kick-off pic.twitter.com/M6HAMzQgQl
Palace now safe
Barca denied by an offside flag.
Ronald Araujo turns the ball home but the celebrations are cut short by an offside flag that went something like this.
Barca are turning up the heat right now.
Pique heads straight at Oblak who a short while later palms away a free-kick from Messi which was swinging in from the right and only needed a touch from a Barca player to divert it home.
FT: Dortmund 3-2 Leipzig
GOAL: Dortmund 3-2 Leipzig
Dortmund were rocking, but they’ve pulled it out of the fire. Brilliant play from Sancho who collects the ball on the edge of the box and back-heels it into the path of Guerreiro who drives to the byline and cuts the ball back for Sancho to slot into an empty net. Raiola recalling his latest email.
GOAL: Dortmund 2-2 Leipzig
(Olmo, 77)
The comeback is well and truly on!
Mino Raiola is fast drafting his latest email to Dortmund concerning Erling Haaland’s future after Leipzig break into the BvB box and the ball is pulled back for Daniel Olmo to slot home. Bayern’s title party on ice as well.
HT: Barca 0-0 Atletico
FT: Spezia 1-4 Napoli
GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig
(Lukas Klostermann, 63)
The comeback is on!
Leipzig have a response on the scoreboard and it is a great header from Lukas Klostermann, rising to meet Emil Forsberg's corner as it is lashed in from the right side.
Can they find a second to keep Bayern from lifting the title through their defeat?
GOAL: Wolfsburg 2-0 Union
(Josip Brekalo, 63)
HT: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace
Christian Benteke's early - very early - opener is the difference on the board right now, in what has been a particularly sodden Premier League encounter in South Yorkshire.
Let's hope Roy Hodgson has his canoe to get out of Bramall Lane without problems later on.
SUB: Barca 0-0 Atletico
ON: Moriba, OFF: Busquets
A knock for Sergio Busquets has required his removal at this early stage now, and Ilaix Moriba is on in his place.
He's not the only one in the wars. Going for an effort a moment ago, Luis Suarez took a hit to the face from Marc-Andre ter Stegen that he was not impressed with.
GOAL: Dortmund 2-0 Leipzig
(Jadon Sancho, 51)
The Bundesliga title is surely going to Bayern Munich within the hour!
The England man takes Raphael Guerreiro's ball, cuts in off the left, edges around two defenders and curls a cracker in at the far post.
A nice reminder of his talents, as Euro 2020 approaches.
GOAL: Spezia 1-4 Napoli
(Hirving Lozano, 80)
Napoli restore a three-goal lead - and how!
VAR has to check it for the usual reasons, but Hirving Lozano finishes off a cracking break with a cool, collected finish.
The man would have a great side gig as the fellow called in to cut the red wire in action movies. Nerves of steel.
GOAL: Spezia 1-3 Napoli
(Roberto Piccoli, 64)
Roberto Piccoli pulls one back for the hosts!
It's just the ticket right now, to give his side a little bit of belief heading into the final quarter of this match, as he smuggles a close-range finish over the line moments after Nahuel Estevez saw a header deflected.
Happy days for Spezia this second half, but it may well be too late.
HT: Dortmund 1-0 Leipzig
Bremen 0-0 Bayer, Wolfsburg 1-0 Union
Just the two goals across three opening halves in the Bundesliga - but the ramifications of one are absolutely huge.
If Dortmund hold out for victory, then the title goes to Bayern Munich ahead of their game with Borussia Monchengladbach this evening.
KO: Barca 0-0 Atletico
We are underway in La Liga, for a monumental crunch clash!
This is surely the biggest game of the day that doesn't actually have an immediate piece of silverware at stake - but given how much of an obvious conclusion Bayern and City's triumphs have felt for a few weeks now, this one has an added jolt of the unknown set to thrill.
Suarez set for homcoming - but Llorente the key?
Barca v Atletico
All eyes are on one reunion today, of course - the return of Luis Suarez to Camp Nou. Discarded in the early part of Ronald Koeman's reign, he has established himself as one of the key figures of this Atletico revival.
But Rik Sharma tells us he is not the driving force; instead, it is Marcos Llorente who is vital to their success.
GOAL: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace
(Christian Benteke, 2)
What a flying start for the Eagles!
Roy Hodgson's men have come under fire this season for their performances, but that is sure to put a smile on the former England manager's face. It's a lightning blast from the off!
Eberechi Eze tees it up, Christian Benteke delivers the goods. Paul Heckingbottom will hope this isn't as miserable a day as the weather suggests.
Rooney: We will get better
Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed
It's Wayne's World and we're all living in it? The Derby County boss has been speaking to Sky Sports, and has pledged that there will be clear improvement next season after securing survival.
"It was a roller-coaster. The 90 minutes today almost sums up our season," he's stated. "Thankfully we've done what we set out to do. I'm delighted for the players because they've given me everything.
"We will get better, I can assure you of that. It's been a very difficult season - we need to make sure now we get everything sorted off the pitch."
KO: Sheff Utd 0-0 Palace
We're off in our second Premier League game of the day!
It is just as wet in Sheffield as it was in Leeds - though Blades fans may well claim it is the tears of their rivals the Owls that is making the city moist tonight,
Both have been relegated, meaning they will not meet in the Championship next year.
Mason: You don't understand the momentum shift
Leeds 3-1 Spurs
Ryan Mason, naturally, is quite peeved by that VAR no-goal against Harry Kane, and has told BT Sport as much in his post-match comments.
"I get it if it is an inch offside. If it is off, it is off," he has said. "It is a tight decision but in my opinion it is not offside. You don't understand the momentum shift that can have in football. It is a totally different mindset at 2-1."
HT: Spezia 0-3 Napoli
The Partenopei are in the driving seat - in fact, they're pretty much already home and in the garage by now - with a rampant first half display in Serie A.
Gennaro Gattuso will surely be happy with what he has seen from his side. It has been top drawer stuff from them.
La Liga set for titanic tussle
There's something in the air in Spain - but is it the wind of change?
Only once in recent history has it not been Barcelona or Real Madrid atop the pile, when Diego Simeone steered Atletico Madrid to a title triumph - and he now sits on the cusp of doing so again.
A spectacular second-half-of-the-season wobble has turned this into a much closer race than it appeared to be at one point though - and this game comes with the added bonus of potentially deciding the title.
Atletico win, they stretch their lead. Barca win, they vault them to the top. It's all to play for.
GOAL: Spezia 0-3 Napoli
(Victor Osimhen, 44)
Now that's what I call a crafty set-piece situation.
Victor Osimhen has a double inside the first half and Spezia are looking at a long afternoon against their visitors. They're readily exploited and are punished with a third concession.
There's a lot of work for Vincenzo Italiano to do during the break.
GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-0 Union
(Josip Brekalo, 12)
What a strike from Josip Brekalo!
Ridle Baku cuts it back off the right edge, to find him at the lip of the 18-yard area, and he cracks an absolute peach of a finish past Andreas Luthe!
Like Dortmund, just the start the doctor ordered for Oliver Glasner's side.
Team News: Sheff Utd v Palace
Three changes to the side. 🔁— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 8, 2021
Kean Bryan, Sander Berge & Oli Burke all come into today’s starting XI. #SHUCRY 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BwdlB0LAfg
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #SHUCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 8, 2021
GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Leipzig
(Marco Reus, 8)
Well, that's the worst possible start for Leipzig!
Bayern Munich will be Bundesliga champions before they even play today if they can't turn this one around. It's a fantastically worked goal from Dortmund and Marco Reus is there to convert.
The hosts have an early lead - and a boost to their own European hopes too, if they can hold on here.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY ARE RELEGATED FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Darren Moore's side have been dogged by plenty of things this year, but this will sting above all else.
They led twice in this game, and were it not for a penalty going into the final act, may well have held on for the victory.
It is a bitter bill to swallow. They drop to League One alongside neighbours Rotherham.
FT: Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed
Wayne Rooney's Derby County survive by the skin of their teeth after a sensational last day encounter!
Martyn Waghorn, the freedom of Derby is yours. They'll be writing his name into song as we speak.
They stay up. But that means...
Leeds 3-1 Spurs
Patrick Bamford enjoyed one of his best games for a while today against Tottenham, and BT Sport have obviously pressed him on England. As always, the striker has an eloquent response.
"I didn't set myself a target [for goals]," he says. "Since I pushed past 10 I've been trying to get as many as I can. I don't even know when [Gareth Southgate] is here. Whoever gets picked deserves to get picked.
"The first half was stronger than the second. They came back into it. They are a top team. We had to be fully concentrated. That goal at the end settled some nerves"
We're underway in the Bundesliga today too.
Remember, Leipzig must not lose to Dortmund or Bayern will be champions of Germany come the end of their game.
Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed
There's going to be SIX added minutes at Pride Park. Read them and weep.
It's the biggest six minutes of Wayne Rooney's life since he hung up his boots.
GOAL: Spezia 0-2 Napoli
(Victor Osimhen, 23)
It's all too easy to double the lead for the visitors!
Victor Osimhen is released on a barnstorming run downfield and he does not make any mistakes as he glides into the box before burying his finish in the bottom-left corner.
Napoli are well in control now.
ROTHERHAM UNITED ARE RELEGATED FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP
It is a one-season stay in the second tier for Paul Warne's side. A bridge too far, but they battled to the end.
Their staff applaud them from the pitch. They will be absolutely gutted.
It's between Derby and Sheffield Wednesday now, to see who will join them and Wycombe Wanderers in League One next year.
FT: Cardiff 1-1 Rotherham
FT: Leeds 3-1 Spurs
An absolutely huge defeat for Tottenham and a body blow to their European ambitions - but another superb result for Leeds United against a "big six" club.
SUB: Leeds 3-1 Spurs
ON: Phillips, OFF: Klich
Kalvin Phillips will get an injury time run-out here with the game wrapped up at Elland Road, and it is Mateusz Klich who makes way for him.
Unlike last week against Brighton, the Whites have not missed his creative presence as much, assured by their strength this time.
GOAL: Cardiff 1-1 Rotherham
(Marlon Pack, 88)
...because it is disaster for Rotherham!
Marlon Peck has struck to break their hearts, almost at the death. There's surely only single-digit minutes left in this game, and Rotherham - brave, superb in managing their lead today - look to have finally been bested.
Right now, combined with that penalty up at Pride Park, it is Derby County who will survive in the Championship this season.
GOAL: Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed
(Martyn Waghorn, 78)
MARTYN WAGHORN MIGHT HAVE WRITTEN HIS NAME INTO DERBY FOLKLORE!
He looked like he might have needed a stretcher in the first half, but now, he could just be the hero of the hour for Wayne Rooney's men. A penalty - a slice of fortune perhaps? - comes their way and he absolutely leathers it into the top-left corner.
Hold onto your horses though, folks...
GOAL: Spezia 0-1 Napoli
(Piotr Zielinski, 15)
First blood to Napoli!
It's only taken a quarter-hour, but Gennaro Gattuso has his side exactly where they want to be, with a lovely finish for Piotr Zielinski, nestling a right-footed finish at relatively close-range past Ivan Provedel.
A fine start for the visitors.
GOAL: Leeds 3-1 Spurs
(Rodrigo, 84)
That's surely the game for Leeds United!
Tottenham's European hopes have taken a hammer-blow at Elland Road today, and it is Eric Dier, in his 200th Premier League game, who plays a break for Raphinha onside down the left wing.
The Brazilian races away, then cuts back into the box, squares to his fellow substitute, and allows him a simple finish past the wrong-footed Lloris. Surely that is game, set and match to Leeds.
GOAL: Derby 2-3 Sheff Wed
(Julian Borner, 69)
That is surely the goal that sends Derby County down to League One!
A close-range header for Julian Borner, rising to meet Cheyenne Dunkley's delivery and power home inside the six-yard area, has put Sheffield Wednesday back in front in a roller-coaster clash at Pride Park.
Rotherham, still ahead at Cardiff, remain in the driving seat though. If they win at Cardiff, they stay up and both Derby and Wednesday drop out of the Championship.
SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
ON: Rodrigo, Ndombele, OFF: Bamford, Lo Celso
There are changes for both sides now, and it is Patrick Bamford - who may have seized the matchwinner here - who makes way for Leeds, with Rodrigo his replacement.
Giovani Lo Celso meanwhile is off for Tottenham, and Tanguy Ndombele takes his place.
Napoli remain firmly in the hunt for the top four of course - but if they want that Champions League berth, they'll have to win and hope for some results to go their way across the rest of the weekend.
GOAL: Derby 2-2 Sheff Wed
(Callum Paterson, 62)
Callum Paterson might have just broken Derby hearts!
Rotherham are back out of the bottom three in the Championship as it stands, and it's a spot of defensive horror from the Rams. A long ball comes in, they fail to clear it neatly, and instead put it straight into the bath of the Owls man on the edge of the six-yard area.
That is a rotten goal to concede. Wayne Rooney's face is giving nothing away.
SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
ON: Lamela, Lucas, OFF: Alli, Bale
It will be a double swap from Ryan Mason now, and Dele Alli - who has had a sparky game - and Gareth Bale - who has looked a little bit lethargic - are both off.
On in their place are Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura - the latter of whom promptly gets himself booked in his efforts to get straight into the swing of things.
GOAL: Derby 2-1 Sheff Wed
(Patrick Roberts, 52)
EXTRAORDINARY! Derby County have turned this game on its head in the space of three minutes!
Martyn Waghorn brings down the delivery near the edge of Wednesday's box as the Rams push forth again, and though he tumbles, he tees it up for Patrick Roberts.
He takes four or five steps on the inside, and unloads a fantastic finish into the top-left corner. That is a textbook quality finish. As it stands, Wayne Rooney's men will survive - just.
YELLOW CARD: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
(Sergio Reguilon)
Sergio Reguilon has a nibble at Raphinha - a nibble that turns into more of a metaphorical bite, as he takes out the Brazilian.
He's booked by referee Michael Oliver for his troubles and will have to watch his step from now on.
GOAL: Derby 1-1 Sheff Wed
(Martyn Waghorn, 49)
It's pain to pleasure for Martyn Waghorn!
The Derby County man has soldiered on across this game after that earlier knock, and he's been rewarded with an equaliser to keep the Rams' hopes of survival alive.
He nudges a low, creeping header past Keiren Westwood, forcing it in at the right post from the centre of the box. Game on.
SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
ON: Raphinha, OFF: Roberts
Marcelo Bielsa reshuffles his deck with the artistry of a champion card dealer now and makes the first swap of the game.
It's the former Rennes man who is on - for what could be one of his last games with the club if his suitors successfully pry him away - for Wales international Roberts.
Phillips is still limbering up, surely poised to arrive soon too.
YELLOW CARD: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
(Robin Koch)
The Germany international edges Son on the break and picks up a booking for his efforts now.
The weather is making it slippy underfoot, though it does seem to have oddly negated some of the rougher edges of the Elland Road turf that was often complained about earlier this year.
Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are among the Leeds players warming up on the sidelines now.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
(Harry Kane)
It's just not the England captain's day, is it? That's the second effort he has had chalked off now.
This one is a much more cut-and-dry case however. No need for VAR and its lines this time to stoke debate.
Will it be third time lucky soon?
Leeds 2-1 Spurs
We're back underway in the Premier League's first game of the day, and it is going to be a huge half for Tottenham's European ambitions.
Lose here, draw even, and Ryan Mason's team could be looking at a year without European action in either the Champions League or Europa League if their rivals are able to get the better of them.
It really is a congested battle.
HT: Derby 0-1 Sheff Wed
What a seismic few minutes that was at Pride Park - but as it stands, it helps neither side.
As long as Rotherham remain on top in Cardiff, Wednesday and Darren Moore cannot catch them.
But Wayne Rooney faces the toughest challenge of his managerial days now. A huge 45 minutes awaits.
GOAL: Derby 0-1 Sheff Wed
(Sam Hutchinson, 49)
Sam Hutchinson gives Sheffeld Wednesday a lifeline in controversial circumstances!
There's no VAR to confirm it, but he does look to be offside as he pokes home Kelle Roos' save following a deep delivery into the box, one headed to the goalkeeper by Jordan Rhodes, who takes a knock in the process.
Derby have not come from behind to win in a game this season. This is a huge blow to their hopes, deep into first-half injury time.
HT: Cardiff 0-1 Rotherham
Lewis Wing might have save his side from the drop with that outstanding strike.
Unless the deadlock can be broken at Pride Park, they will be staying up on goal difference, level with the Rams.
A win for Sheffield Wednesday would not be enough to catch them too. Only victory for Derby could see them condemned if they remain in control against Cardiff.
HT: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
It's the Whites who have a deserved lead at Elland Road against Ryan Mason's side, but both sides have played their part in a very enjoyable first half, given the conditions.
The rain has been heavy enough to generate its own fog at points, almost like The Thing, but it hasn't stopped Marcelo Bielsa's men giving their visitors the runaround for a few nice goals.
Plenty of action still to come in this one, you sense.
GOAL: Leeds 2-1 Spurs
(Patrick Bamford, 42)
Get him on the plane, Gareth Southgate, on the plane!
The most in-form top-flight English goalscorer whose name does not rhyme with Barry Train has his 15th top-flight goal of the season, a lovely one-touch flick finish straight in front of Hugo Lloris thanks to a delightful cut-back from out on the left edge.
Bamford, alas, is likely a long shot for a maiden senior call-up - Ollie Watkins got the nod over him in March, remember - but he has truly proved the doubters wrong after his struggles in the Championship with the Whites.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Derby 0-0 Sheff Wed
(Colin Kazim-Richards)
Colin Kazim-Richards thinks he's given County the lead - but the flag goes up!
Sheffield Wednesday have been let off the hook there, after the Derby man's bundled finish is called offside.
As it stands, the Rams will be relegated thanks to that goal at Rotherham.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Spurs
(Harry Kane)
Dele Alli is in the thick of it again - and he tees up a top-drawer delivery to release Harry Kane in for a calm finish.
The flag is up for offside as the ball is rolled in, but VAR has a look to make sure the decision is fair.
It is - but only just. There's less than half-an-inch in it.
Leeds 1-1 Spurs
Only Harry Kane and Mo Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Son's 17 successful finishes this season.
The Korea Republic international was, particularly over the first half of the campaign, in the arguable form of his career.
He's put Tottenham right back in the thick of a contest that could only be more wet if it was being played in the North Sea, or on the front at Scarborough.
GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Spurs
(Son Heung-min, 25)
Tottenham have their response!
Dele Alli has come in for some unfair criticism in certain quarters, but that little run and throughball down the middle channel is a handy reminder of his talents.
Son Heung-min is there to slip through on the right edge of the box, meet the delivery and lash it low under Illan Meslier. Marcelo Bielsa is less than impressed with that.
Leeds 1-0 Spurs
You can't keep Stuart Dallas away from goal right now, can you?
The man known by his fans as the Cookstown Cafu is the first Northern Ireland player to score eight Premier League goals in a single season since Chris Brunt in 2008-09.
What's more, only Patrick Bamford, with 14, has scored more top-flight goals for Leeds this season.
Derby 0-0 Sheff Wed
There's been a prolonged stoppage at Pride Park, and rightfully so, after Martyn Waghorn goes up for a header near the right post and crashes straight into the woodwork.
It's a good few minutes before he regains his feet after medics have flooded around him, but thankfully he is able to move of his own accord still.
An early scare for Wayne Rooney's side there.
GOAL: Leeds 1-0 Spurs
(Stuart Dallas, 13)
That's not the start that Ryan Mason will have wanted!
Marcelo Bielsa's hosts, drenched in the downpour, have looked the more incisive so far and when Jack Harrison slips down the left wing to lash a cross in, Sergio Reguilon's outstretched foot almost puts it into his own box.
Hugo Lloris parries, but only to the nearby Stuart Dallas, who simply lashes it past the Frenchman before wheeling away with a grin. It is a poacher's goal, and a great one at that too.
GOAL: Cardiff 0-1 Rotherham
(Lewis Wing, 8)
Lewis Wing, what a finish!
Rotherham have their lifeline, and it is an absolute cracker of a strike, volleyed in from the right edge of the box after the ball is looped into the air.
It's lodged in at the near post and the visitors wheel away in ecstatic celebration. Right now, they're out of the bottom three on superior goal difference - and Derby and Sheffield Wednesday will be going down.
We are underway in the Premier League, at an absolutely soaking Elland Road - the weather is rotten across Yorkshire today - and Tottenham will continue their chase for Europe.
With Leicester's shock slump against Newcastle last night, this could be a glorious opportunity to make a dive for the top six.
We're in action too in our pair of featured Championship games - and we'll have goal updates from them as they come in.
ESL holdouts issue statement
Barca v Atletico
The teams have emerged at Elland Road - which is in monsoon conditions today, as if it has been beamed in from the set of Waterworld - and we're moments away from kick-off.
While we wait, let us direct you to a statement published this morning by Tottenham's former European Super League comrades Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The three remain holdouts in the breakaway league, and have blasted UEFA in their missive today.
Haaland to stay with Dortmund one more year?
Dortmund v Leipzig
In years gone by, the average punter would have considered Borussia Dortmund the true threat to Bayern Munich's chokehold on the Bundesliga title, but that just hasn't been the case this season.
It's certainly ensured that speculation over the future of Erling Haaland, the sort of player whose quality demands the biggest stages, has refused to die down.
But Nuri Sahin, in an exclusive chat with us, has backed the Leeds-born Norway international - his dad played for the Whites once upon a time - to stay another year.
Unusual record for Marcelo against Mason
Leeds v Spurs
Here's one for the fact fans out there - today's clash between Leeds and Spurs sees Marcelo Bielsa and Ryan Mason square off with an age difference of 35 years and 327 days between them.
That's the second biggest gap between two managers meeting in the competition, after Bobby Robson and Chris Coleman, who were 37 years and 112 days.
Alas, Tottenham do not play Crystal Palace again this season, or Roy Hodgson would be able to help set a remarkable record.
Leeds aim to cap fine first year back
In a remarkable statistic, Derby County have won as many Championship games as Leeds United have since the Rams beat the Whites in the 2019 play-offs.
Since then, Marcelo Bielsa's side have been promoted to the Premier League, and haven't even played second-tier football for 289 days.
They'll be hoping to finish their first year back in the top-flight with a flourish - and they can do it against a Tottenham side struggling against the tides as they chase a European berth.
Wayne's World on the edge of despair?
But while the Premier League still has games to spare, the same cannot be said for the tier below it, as the Championship wraps up its regular season today.
At the top, it's a procession now, with Norwich City and Watford already promoted, and the play-off quartet of Brentford, Swansea City, Bournemouth and Barnsley settled too.
But down at the bottom end, it's a desperate dog fight that few are going to get out of alive - include Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney.
England's greatest-ever goalscorer made the step up off the pitch to try and salvage their flagging fortunes earlier this year, and it now comes down to a final clash with fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday.
The Rams are three points clear of their visitors, on 43 and 40 points respectively, while Rotherham in-between them are on 41 and bottom-place Wycombe sit on 40 too.
The Wanderers, with a poor goal difference, would need a miracle swing to survive, which means that two of the other three will join them in League One next year. The stakes are absolutely massive.
Dress rehearsal for PL pair
But City's game with the Blues is not simply the match that could win them the title now, is it? Instead, it is an advance preview of this season's Champions League Final, after the duo set up a second all-English affair in three years with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
For Guardiola, the European crown is the ultimate prize, the one he was tasked to achieve by City's rich powerbrokers upon his arrival - and having never previously made the last four with the Mancunian club, he is now 90 minutes away from glory.
But for Tuchel - who let us not forget arrived mid-season to restore Chelsea's fortunes in superb fashion - it is a chance to right the wrongs of defeat against Bayern last term, when he was on the losing side with PSG.
Today's game has a whole new undercurrent, one that could make for an electrifying occasion - and add a few final twists into the tale before they meet at the end of the month again - for now - in Istanbul.
Silverware in the air
The Premier League and the Bundesliga could both be settled today - and while the former will only be decided by the result of one game, the latter isn't short on potentially winning permutations.
Manchester City will welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium following the pair's Champions League exploits in midweek - and if Pep Guardiola's side can beat Thomas Tuchel's visitors, they will be crowned champions once more.
Bayern Munich could actually already be domestic kingpins again by the time they kick off later, if RB Leipzig fail to beat Borussia Dortmund - but if they do not, then a simple win over Borussia Monchengladbach will secure them yet another title.
Alternatively, if both games finish as a draw, Hansi Flick will still sign off the day with another trophy in his cabinet, before he leaves the club he guided to a continental treble.
