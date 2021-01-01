Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton, Chelsea down Man City, Barcelona held by Atletico Madrid & more

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Liverpool Premier League 2020-21
That's all, folks!

2021-05-08T22:00:15Z

Thanks for sticking with us for the action today, and we'll be back tomorrow for Sunday's games all across Europe.

Bye for now 👋

🗣 Klopp: 'It's so difficult without the fans'

2021-05-08T21:55:39Z

Jurgen Klopp tells Sky Sports about having fans back: "My English is not good enough. I cannot express it, really. It's so difficult in these moments without them. I always understand football as we do it for the people. It's why I wanted to be a professional footballer so people could see it.

"Yes, we have one home game and we play at Burnley with supporters too which will be tricky but I really hope next season we have fans back in the stadiums again."

🗣 Klopp: 'Top four is not impossible'

2021-05-08T21:51:30Z

Jurgen Klopp tells BBC Sport: "We knew before [it would be tough]. The only way I know on winning is to work really hard and that's what we did tonight.

"They are well organised and have an intense style of play. They had their moments. We set up their biggest chance ourselves but we deserved the three points. We scored a really nice first goal but it's familiar for us now to not finish the game early so we had to stay in the game and scoring a wonderful second goal obviously was a big relief. We had to fight, we got the three points, really good."

"We are kind of [in the race for top four]. It's not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to."

🗣 Robertson: 'We can't have any more slip-ups"

2021-05-08T21:46:52Z

Andy Robertson tells Sky Sports about the top-four race: "When the door has been open we've not walked through it. It's out of our hands. Leicester are in fourth now. When [the other teams] do slip up, we need to be there to capitalise on that. We've not been good enough on that so far this season. We can't have any more slip-ups."

"Fans are everything in football. Over the last couple of weeks that's been heightened even more. To have them back in will be a huge boost. Really looking forward to having them back."

Liverpool end run of seven home games without a clean sheet

2021-05-08T21:36:40Z

It's all thanks to Alisson 😍

Brendan beware! Spluttering Liverpool have Leicester in their sights as Champions League race hots up

2021-05-08T21:31:33Z

Our Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has the complete rundown of the Reds' victory against the Saints today, as they look to continue to mount pressure on top-four rivals Leicester (and former manager Brendan Rodgers).

Read the full story on Goal here.

Thiago Alcantara Brendan Rodgers Liverpool Leicester City GFX
🗣 Thiago: 'We have to keep fighting until the end'

2021-05-08T21:26:42Z

Liverpool's Thiago tells Sky Sports: "I always try to bring out the reality. Of course we are not happy with the situation but we are happy with the win. It is always a great moment when you score to help the team. We have to keep fighting until the end with this small chance.

"It is an amazing feeling [to score] but the most important thing is the three points. We keep fighting for a small miracle.

"We try to bring our football, not just the intensity without the ball but with it, we try to bring that. I know I am not a goalscorer but I am trying always to be near the area to make the last pass or shoot. It is very special of course.

"For a lot of us, we have the privilege to play this amazing sport and in these amazing stadiums so we have to be glad of our situation and enjoy it for the fans.

"I think we had chances in the past that didn't always go for us but the window is open so we try to go through the window."

ThiaGOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL

2021-05-08T21:21:09Z

Klopp picks up his 100th Anfield win as Liverpool manager

2021-05-08T21:16:04Z

Well done, Jurgen 👏

They are playing "La Bamba" at Anfield.

2021-05-08T21:08:45Z

Why?

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T21:07:25Z

Game over, and Liverpool scoop up the victory thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago.

The race for top four is hotting up! 🔥

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T21:05:29Z

Liverpool make a change, with Curtis Jones subbed on for Sadio Mane, who scored the first goal.

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T21:03:56Z

All smiles from Jurgen Klopp. That goal was needed – nerves were starting to settle in for the Reds.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T21:03:18Z

GOAL!!!!! Thiago Alcantara doubles the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box that surely wraps up the three points for the Reds.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:59:32Z

Salah off for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:59:03Z

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being readied, with the midfielder about to make an appearance against his former team.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:58:01Z

Nat Phillips with another important tackle. What a player he's turning into.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:54:16Z

Liverpool have made the first change of the evening, with Jota replaced by Firmino.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:53:59Z

OFFSIDE! Mane nets it, but the flag is well up.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:51:02Z

CLOSE! Jota in at close range after a nice pass from Salah, but it's devastatingly wide.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:49:27Z

Oof! Given away by Alisson in a dangerous spot, but he collects it.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:49:07Z

We're heading into the final 15 minutes, but Liverpool need some more energy here. Some tired legs all around, and it's looking cagey.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:43:25Z

ANOTHER important save from Alisson, this time for a Diallo shot right at him!

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:41:37Z

Stephens makes a crucial block for Salah's shot!

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:40:39Z

Alisson with yet another crucial save. The Reds would be hanging out to dry if it weren't for him today.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:38:32Z

Southampton make changes, with Tella off, Obafemi on and Diallo on for Walcott.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:35:36Z

Rhys Williams to the rescue as Tella comes dangerously close to slottig it into the goal.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:33:19Z

Jota bursts forward, but it's too crowded in the Southampton box for him to take a shot or cross it.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:29:51Z

Alisson saves the free-kick.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:29:17Z

It's Southampton who are awarded a free-kick after a Thiago challenge on Redmond.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:28:56Z

Klopp is incensed as he feels Liverpool deserve a free-kick after Mane takes a tumble with Ward-Prowse.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:24:36Z

Tella tries to take on Williams, but the defender manages to toe the ball back to Alisson safely.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:22:37Z

Jota earns Liverpool a corner, and it's taken short.

Alexander-Arnold into Phillips, and it's wide – but the flag is up.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:17:50Z

And we're back!

🥺

2021-05-08T20:11:31Z

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T20:02:55Z

The Reds are leading at half-time with Sadio Mane's goal the difference, though Alisson's contributions have been monumental.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:59:49Z

SAVE from Alisson after a good Southampton move! Alisson has been incredible for the Reds this first half.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:57:20Z

Liverpool are quick on the counter-attack, but Salah's pass is weak and Forster collects.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:56:41Z

Free-kick for the Saints... Ward-Prowse whips it in, but it's cleared.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:56:16Z

Mane and Jota have been 🔥 today!
Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Liverpool 2020-21
Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:53:37Z

Redmond has a shot, but can't quite hit the target.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:51:38Z

WHAT A MISS! Salah misses from close range, struggling to find a clear path through the defenders.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:47:27Z

Jota tries to double Liverpool's lead, but he finds some trouble in the Southampton box.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:47:22Z

Mane scored 46 seconds after Alisson's double-save! It could've been 1-0 Southampton, but now the Reds are in front.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:46:19Z

GOAL!!!!! Seconds after Alisson makes a crucial stop, Sadio Mane nets right at the other end! What a cross by Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool take the lead.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:44:50Z

SAVED!!! Alisson makes two incredible saves in a row, denying Adams from close range, and he comes to the rescue with the follow-up shot seconds later.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:43:30Z

Redmond takes a shot, and it flies high into the Kop.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:41:12Z

Liverpool have some energy now, winning yet another corner.

Wijnaldum with a great effort, but it hits the crossbar!

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:40:29Z

SAVE! Mane finds Jota, who does some lovely trickery inside the box and produces a powerful shot – but it's saved.

Roberton's corner is punched away by Forster, and now he saves Salah's effort!

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:39:30Z

Williams makes an important tackle as Tella bursts forward – the Southampton man would've been clear on goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:36:52Z

Decent play from Southampton, and Redmond tries to make a pass into the box but there's nobody there.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:34:46Z

Liverpool's first corner is headed away, but there's still tension in the box – and the Reds win another corner.

It's Phillips who has a shot, and it flies just wide!

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:34:06Z

SAVED! Salah has a shot saved from Forster, after Jota and Mane do some good work in the Southampton box. Corner.

The Egyptian's shot is right at the 'keeper, though! But Liverpool are asking some questions.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:32:39Z

Mane manages to get past the defenders brilliantly, but his shot is a bit too weighted, and makes for a comfortable save.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:31:35Z

Southampton have won their second corner, which is... two more than Liverpool have managed.

Ward-Prowse swings it in, but it amounts to nothing – but Thiago clears to award Saints another corner. Cleared by Alisson to alleviate the pressure.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:25:21Z

Lovely ball for Mane and he takes a shot, but it skies well over the crossbar!

That's the best chance either side have had so far.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:24:07Z

Instant reaction from Mane and Jota at the other end as they try to move forward, but Salah fumbles it.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:23:38Z

Theo Walcott lofts the ball into the Liverpool box, but it's cleared.

Liverpool have been busy in these opening few minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:22:58Z

What a block by Nat Phillips to deny a Southampton surge forward. He'll be having quite the reception once fans are back in stadiums!

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:19:46Z

Liverpool's Champions League hopes have been made harder with Chelsea's victory over Man City, but there is still everything to play for in the race for the top four.

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

2021-05-08T19:15:34Z

And we're underway at Anfield!

#TuchelIn! 🔵

2021-05-08T18:58:07Z

🗣 Sterling: 'We didn't win and it counts for nothing'

2021-05-08T18:55:30Z

Raheem Sterling to BBC Sport: "It's disappointing to lose late on. We've still got a few more games to go so we'll put the hard work in for that.

"I was happy to score but at the end of the day we didn't win. It counts for nothing.

"We wanted to get it done today, we couldn't but we've got more chances to come.

"I thought we played pretty well. If the penalty goes in then we get the game over and done with."

🗣 Tuchel: 'We rely on our team spirit'

2021-05-08T18:52:20Z

Thomas Tuchel told BBC Sport: "I think the second half was a fantastic response to the last five minutes of the first half where we almost lost it all. To me it was a clear 0-0 half but suddenly we did one decisive mistake and maybe the match becomes out of reach at half-time.

"With every minute we gained confidence and quality. We got better and better. It was a tough battle and once we got the equaliser we never stopped attacking. [The winning goal] was a huge reward.

"This tells us we can rely on our fitness which is a fantastic feeling at the end of a season. We can also rely on our team spirit, we keep going.

"This team never stops, they don't want to lose, they want it that bad."

On Andreas Christensen's injury: "He was injured some weeks ago with the same injury. I hope that it's not too bad and we get him back because he is so crucial.

On Timo Werner: "In the last week he's really adapted well to the situations. The way he works he's relentless. He really wants it and I am very happy with his performance today."

Oh dear, City 🤦‍♂️

2021-05-08T18:41:09Z

Sergio's Aguero's terrible Panenka nightmare was the fourth penalty City have seen missed in the Premier League this season.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are the others who have seen their penalty strikes go awry.

Read the full story on Goal here.

Sergio Aguero Man City 2020-21
In a league of his own 😱

2021-05-08T18:38:52Z

There are entire nine-year-olds who know no other reality other than Bayern winning the Bundesliga.

2021-05-08T18:29:33Z

Think about that.

FT: Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T18:25:04Z

Congratulations to the German champions! 🇩🇪🏆

FT: Man City 1-2 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:24:08Z

All over and it's victory for the Blues. Man City will have to wait just a little more to lift their Premier League trophy, though of course now it's only a matter of formality.

Not long until we see these two teams battle it out in the Champions League final...

GOAL! Man City 1-2 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:21:37Z

That is an absolutely wonderful goal by Marcos Alonso, who glides it into the net deep into stoppage time after a lovely team effort. Chelsea take the lead!

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:19:44Z

Hudson-Odoi with a shot there, but it's right at the 'keeper. Both teams running out of time here with three minutes added.

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:17:27Z

Pep is very furious about a potential penalty he felt City should have been awarded.

Team news: Liverpool vs Southampton

2021-05-08T18:15:28Z

Here are all the full line-ups for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Southampton in about an hour's time.

The hosts will be without Kabak, Milner and Davies due to minor fitness concerns.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R.Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Jota, Mane

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Tella, Adams, Redmond

 

GOAL! Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T18:15:19Z

Sane makes it six for the Bundesliga champions. What a way to wrap up the title!

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:14:44Z

City come close to scoring after Mahrez brilliantly lofts into the box, but it's missed.

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:11:01Z

There's an instant response on the other end of the pitch, where Zouma makes a great tackle to deny Sterling from taking a shot on goal.

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:10:24Z

OFFSIDE again! Hudson-Odoi who thinks he's scored to make it 2-1, but there it may have been offside. VAR checking now... and it's been disallowed.

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:08:23Z

OFFISDE!

Timo Werner thinks he's scored, but the pass was just offside. Can either team find a winner in these last 10 minutes?

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T18:02:59Z

Brilliant play from Reece James who has Mendy on toast down the Chelsea right. He fizzes a brilliant low cross along the six-yard line but Werner cannot quite make contact. Chelsea clearly view their right as a rich source of chances. Pep will need to shore up his left flank for the Champions League final.

FT: Inter 5-1 Sampdoria

2021-05-08T17:57:56Z

Inter have been utterly dominant in Serie A in the second half of the season and victory over Samp moves them 15 points clear at the top.
Inter players celebrating Inter Sampdoria Serie A
GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T17:54:55Z

(Lewandowski 66’)

A hat-trick for the Poland superstar who dispatches a penalty and he’s just one goal from Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga scoring record.

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:52:40Z

(Ziyech 63’)

It was coming. Chelsea snatch possession off Rodri and race forward in numbers down the right. The ball falls to Ziyech 20 yards out and he shoots low and hard to beat Ederson. That penalty, looks big right now.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:49:49Z

A ropey spell for City. Jesus gives the ball away in sloppy fashion and Chelsea work the ball to Pulisic who fires over the bar from 20 yards. Chelsea dominant at the moment and probably need to score at this point.

FT! Lyon 4-1 Lorient

2021-05-08T17:37:18Z

Lyon are mathematically still in the title race after thrashing Lorient, but they trail leaders Lille by six points with two games remaining. More importantly, they put pressure on Monaco in the race for third. Lyon on 73 points from 36 games. Monaco on 71 points from 35 games.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:33:46Z

Back underway for the second half. Aguero has reappeared.

Christensen is off for Chelsea, replaced by Zouma. Looked like he did a hamstring when beaten to the ball by Jesus for the goal.

Aguero-oh

2021-05-08T17:30:38Z

Having had a proper look at the Panenka, there are so many layers. Aguero looking to equal Wayne Rooney for the most goals for one Premier League club, but it goes horribly wrong. What made it worse was Mendy was down and about to make his dive to the right but saw the ball spinning slowly towards him and casually got up and caught it one handed.
Sergio Aguero Man City 2020-21
HT! Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:21:11Z

There’s no middle ground with a Panenka. It’s either seen as glorious, audacious brilliance if it goes in. Egg on face moment if it goes wrong. And let’s be honest, we all love to see a Panenka go horribly wrong.
Pep Guardiola Man City 2020-21
GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T17:20:21Z

(Coman 44’)

Lewy turns provider to set up Coman for the fourth of the game, as Bayern go into the interval 4-0 to the good.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:16:24Z

Penalty City!

Sterling collects the ball in the box and goes across Gilmour. The Chelsea man has nowhere to go and as Jesus tumbles to the floor, Taylor awards the penalty.

Aguero steps up and erm, well, the Panenka goes awfully wrong and Mendy stands up and catches it. Wow.  The look on Pep's face. Class.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:15:49Z

(Sterling 44’)

Captain fantastic on the mark for City. Jesus pinches the ball from Christensen and cuts the ball back to Aguero. His control deserts him but the ball runs perfectly for Sterling to slot into an empty net. That’s Sterling’s first City goal since February 21, and that one barely counts as it was against Arsenal.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T17:07:11Z

(Lewandowski 34’)

A second of the game for the Pole and it’s a special goal, as he acrobatically meets a cross from Muller to volley home from a tight angle.

When you know, you know.

 

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:03:01Z

Werner turns the ball home from a cross-shot from Reece James, but he’s flagged for offside. No VAR check needed here as he's about four yards offside. Excellent organisation from City to get out so quickly, but encouraging signs for Chelsea.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T17:00:41Z

City spring forward and Sterling sends it wide to Aguero, too wide. The look on the Argentina superstar’s face when he knew he had to chase the ball out to the touchline when he could have been played in on goal was a picture.
Raheem Sterling N'Golo Kante Man City Chelsea 2020-21
Bayern Munich 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T16:57:59Z

(Muller 23’)

Thomas Muller doubles the lead for Bayern and it seems the party is going to be good tonight.

HT: Inter 3-1 Sampdoria

2021-05-08T16:53:58Z

Inter in dominant form, with Alexis Sanchez on target twice for the Serie A champions.
Inter celebrating 2020-21
Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T16:48:21Z

Sometimes forget Nathan Ake is a Man City player. He gives a reminder by rising high to meet a corner but his effort drops wide of the right post. £41m, how can anyone forget that?

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T16:42:31Z

Yellow card for Sterling who lunges in and catches Timo Werner. VAR has a look to see if it is worthy of further punishment, but they back referee Anthony Taylor's initial decision.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T16:40:17Z

Defences on top early on. City are playing a very high line but seem confident in their system. Chelsea are harrying to snuff out threats from City.
Andreas Christensen Ferran Torres Chelsea Man City 2020-21
Lewy's on fire

2021-05-08T16:38:24Z

Bayern Munich 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T16:35:32Z

(Lewandowski 4')

Well it didn't take long. One down, three more to go

 

Bayern Munich 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

2021-05-08T16:30:32Z

We’re underway in Munich, with Bayern looking to celebrate securing the title with a win.

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2021-05-08T16:29:36Z

We’re underway at the Etihad, with Manchester City one win away from securing the Premier League title.

Tuchel's tinkering

2021-05-08T16:16:21Z

Inter 1-0 Sampdoria

2021-05-08T16:14:40Z

(Gagliardini 4')

Champions Inter are not letting up after clinching the title and take an early lead. A sweeping move from right to left finds Ashley Young and he delivers a low cross for Roberto Gagliardini to stab home.

FT: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T16:10:16Z

Barca and Atletico share the spoils, and arguably the happiest team are Real Madrid. The defending champions trail by three points, but have a game in hand and have a better head-to-head record with Atletico. Title destiny is in Real’s hands.

Atletico 77 points from 35 games
Barca 75 points from 35 games
Real 74 points from 34 games

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T16:07:12Z

So Close Messi!

The magician curls a free-kick up and over the wall and it goes inches wide. Oblak was worried as he was sprawling to his right and watched it fizz wide.

Talking tactics

2021-05-08T16:04:49Z

Pep and Tommy T had a pre-game chat and it's likely May 29 cropped up in conversation.

 

Bayern are a bit good

2021-05-08T16:02:56Z

Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T16:02:08Z

Big chance squandered by Barca. Dembele finds space in the box but heads over from close range. Should have scored, or at the very least made Oblak work.

Palace now safe

2021-05-08T15:56:39Z

Goals from Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze lifted Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United and powered them through the mythical 40-point mark. They were in all probability safe before the game, but it's guaranteed now.

Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T15:46:15Z

Barca denied by an offside flag.

Ronald Araujo turns the ball home but the celebrations are cut short by an offside flag that went something like this.

 

Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T15:45:29Z

Barca are turning up the heat right now. 


Pique heads straight at Oblak who a short while later palms away a free-kick from Messi which was swinging in from the right and only needed a touch from a Barca player to divert it home.

Erling loved that win

2021-05-08T15:42:33Z

He wasn't involved, but Haaland was there for the celebrations.

Sterling captain for City

2021-05-08T15:30:32Z

Aguero and Jesus lead the line, while Raheem has the armband.

 

Things hotting up in the Bundesliga

2021-05-08T15:26:03Z

Wolfsburg's 3-0 win over Union Berlin reinforces their position in the top four in Germany. They sit in third, two points above Dortmund in fourth. Eintracht Frankfurt are a further two points adrift with a game in hand.

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T15:23:13Z

We're back underway in Spain

FT: Dortmund 3-2 Leipzig

2021-05-08T15:22:02Z

Dortmund keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a thrilling win that owed much to England star Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, in Bavaria the title party is underway as Leipzig’s defeat means they cannot catch Bayern.

Sancho the shining light

2021-05-08T15:21:03Z

GOAL: Dortmund 3-2 Leipzig

2021-05-08T15:18:28Z

(Sancho, 87)

Dortmund were rocking, but they’ve pulled it out of the fire. Brilliant play from Sancho who collects the ball on the edge of the box and back-heels it into the path of Guerreiro who drives to the byline and cuts the ball back for Sancho to slot into an empty net. Raiola recalling his latest email.

Messi vs Oblak

2021-05-08T15:10:41Z

How important could this save be in the Liga title race?

 

GOAL: Dortmund 2-2 Leipzig

2021-05-08T15:08:56Z

(Olmo, 77)

The comeback is well and truly on!

Mino Raiola is fast drafting his latest email to Dortmund concerning Erling Haaland’s future after Leipzig break into the BvB box and the ball is pulled back for Daniel Olmo to slot home. Bayern’s title party on ice as well.

HT: Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T15:04:00Z

There's nothing to split the two titans at Camp Nou - and that will arguably suit the visitors more than their hosts, though.

KO: Lyon 0-0 Lorient

2021-05-08T15:00:00Z

We are underway in our big Ligue 1 clash of the day now too!

A Fistful of Suarez

2021-05-08T14:58:00Z

Barca 0-0 Atletico

FT: Spezia 1-4 Napoli

2021-05-08T14:53:00Z

Job done for Gennaro Gattuso and the Partenopei. They have run out as convincing winners against their hosts in Serie A - and they remain in the hunt for a Champions League place.

GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig

2021-05-08T14:51:00Z

(Lukas Klostermann, 63)

The comeback is on!

Leipzig have a response on the scoreboard and it is a great header from Lukas Klostermann, rising to meet Emil Forsberg's corner as it is lashed in from the right side.

Can they find a second to keep Bayern from lifting the title through their defeat?

GOAL: Wolfsburg 2-0 Union

2021-05-08T14:50:56Z

(Josip Brekalo, 63)

 

HT: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace

2021-05-08T14:48:00Z

Christian Benteke's early - very early - opener is the difference on the board right now, in what has been a particularly sodden Premier League encounter in South Yorkshire.

Let's hope Roy Hodgson has his canoe to get out of Bramall Lane without problems later on.

SUB: Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T14:48:00Z

ON: Moriba, OFF: Busquets

A knock for Sergio Busquets has required his removal at this early stage now, and Ilaix Moriba is on in his place.

He's not the only one in the wars. Going for an effort a moment ago, Luis Suarez took a hit to the face from Marc-Andre ter Stegen that he was not impressed with.

Messi magic... of a different kind

2021-05-08T14:45:00Z

Barca 0-0 Atletico

The sax intro to George Michael's Careless Whisper appears to have possessed Lionel Messi, while there is a break in play for an injury.

GOAL: Dortmund 2-0 Leipzig

2021-05-08T14:42:00Z

(Jadon Sancho, 51)

The Bundesliga title is surely going to Bayern Munich within the hour!

The England man takes Raphael Guerreiro's ball, cuts in off the left, edges around two defenders and curls a cracker in at the far post.

A nice reminder of his talents, as Euro 2020 approaches.

GOAL: Spezia 1-4 Napoli

2021-05-08T14:40:00Z

(Hirving Lozano, 80)

Napoli restore a three-goal lead - and how!

VAR has to check it for the usual reasons, but Hirving Lozano finishes off a cracking break with a cool, collected finish.

The man would have a great side gig as the fellow called in to cut the red wire in action movies. Nerves of steel.

Atletico out to break barren run

2021-05-08T14:35:00Z

Barca 0-0 Atletico

GOAL: Spezia 1-3 Napoli

2021-05-08T14:24:00Z

(Roberto Piccoli, 64)

Roberto Piccoli pulls one back for the hosts!

It's just the ticket right now, to give his side a little bit of belief heading into the final quarter of this match, as he smuggles a close-range finish over the line moments after Nahuel Estevez saw a header deflected.

Happy days for Spezia this second half, but it may well be too late.

HT: Dortmund 1-0 Leipzig

2021-05-08T14:17:00Z

Bremen 0-0 Bayer, Wolfsburg 1-0 Union

Just the two goals across three opening halves in the Bundesliga - but the ramifications of one are absolutely huge.

If Dortmund hold out for victory, then the title goes to Bayern Munich ahead of their game with Borussia Monchengladbach this evening.

KO: Barca 0-0 Atletico

2021-05-08T14:16:00Z

We are underway in La Liga, for a monumental crunch clash!

This is surely the biggest game of the day that doesn't actually have an immediate piece of silverware at stake - but given how much of an obvious conclusion Bayern and City's triumphs have felt for a few weeks now, this one has an added jolt of the unknown set to thrill.

Benteke back in business

2021-05-08T14:10:00Z

Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace

Suarez set for homcoming - but Llorente the key?

2021-05-08T14:05:00Z

Barca v Atletico

All eyes are on one reunion today, of course - the return of Luis Suarez to Camp Nou. Discarded in the early part of Ronald Koeman's reign, he has established himself as one of the key figures of this Atletico revival.

But Rik Sharma tells us he is not the driving force; instead, it is Marcos Llorente who is vital to their success.

You can read up as we approach kick-off here.

GOAL: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace

2021-05-08T14:02:30Z

(Christian Benteke, 2)

What a flying start for the Eagles!

Roy Hodgson's men have come under fire this season for their performances, but that is sure to put a smile on the former England manager's face. It's a lightning blast from the off!

Eberechi Eze tees it up, Christian Benteke delivers the goods. Paul Heckingbottom will hope this isn't as miserable a day as the weather suggests.

Rooney: We will get better

2021-05-08T14:02:00Z

Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed

It's Wayne's World and we're all living in it? The Derby County boss has been speaking to Sky Sports, and has pledged that there will be clear improvement next season after securing survival.

"It was a roller-coaster. The 90 minutes today almost sums up our season," he's stated. "Thankfully we've done what we set out to do. I'm delighted for the players because they've given me everything.

"We will get better, I can assure you of that. It's been a very difficult season - we need to make sure now we get everything sorted off the pitch."

KO: Sheff Utd 0-0 Palace

2021-05-08T14:00:00Z

We're off in our second Premier League game of the day!

It is just as wet in Sheffield as it was in Leeds - though Blades fans may well claim it is the tears of their rivals the Owls that is making the city moist tonight,

Both have been relegated, meaning they will not meet in the Championship next year.

Ain't no stoppin' Osimhen now

2021-05-08T13:58:50Z

Spezia 0-3 Napoli

Mason: You don't understand the momentum shift

2021-05-08T13:53:00Z

Leeds 3-1 Spurs

Ryan Mason, naturally, is quite peeved by that VAR no-goal against Harry Kane, and has told BT Sport as much in his post-match comments.

"I get it if it is an inch offside. If it is off, it is off," he has said. "It is a tight decision but in my opinion it is not offside. You don't understand the momentum shift that can have in football. It is a totally different mindset at 2-1."

HT: Spezia 0-3 Napoli

2021-05-08T13:48:00Z

The Partenopei are in the driving seat - in fact, they're pretty much already home and in the garage by now - with a rampant first half display in Serie A.

Gennaro Gattuso will surely be happy with what he has seen from his side. It has been top drawer stuff from them.

La Liga set for titanic tussle

2021-05-08T13:45:00Z

There's something in the air in Spain - but is it the wind of change?

Only once in recent history has it not been Barcelona or Real Madrid atop the pile, when Diego Simeone steered Atletico Madrid to a title triumph - and he now sits on the cusp of doing so again.

A spectacular second-half-of-the-season wobble has turned this into a much closer race than it appeared to be at one point though - and this game comes with the added bonus of potentially deciding the title.

Atletico win, they stretch their lead. Barca win, they vault them to the top. It's all to play for.

GOAL: Spezia 0-3 Napoli

2021-05-08T13:44:00Z

(Victor Osimhen, 44)

Now that's what I call a crafty set-piece situation.

Victor Osimhen has a double inside the first half and Spezia are looking at a long afternoon against their visitors. They're readily exploited and are punished with a third concession.

There's a lot of work for Vincenzo Italiano to do during the break.

GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-0 Union

2021-05-08T13:42:00Z

(Josip Brekalo, 12)

What a strike from Josip Brekalo!

Ridle Baku cuts it back off the right edge, to find him at the lip of the 18-yard area, and he cracks an absolute peach of a finish past Andreas Luthe!

Like Dortmund, just the start the doctor ordered for Oliver Glasner's side.

GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Leipzig

2021-05-08T13:38:00Z

(Marco Reus, 8)

Well, that's the worst possible start for Leipzig!

Bayern Munich will be Bundesliga champions before they even play today if they can't turn this one around. It's a fantastically worked goal from Dortmund and Marco Reus is there to convert.

The hosts have an early lead - and a boost to their own European hopes too, if they can hold on here.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY ARE RELEGATED FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP

2021-05-08T13:36:00Z

Darren Moore's side have been dogged by plenty of things this year, but this will sting above all else.

They led twice in this game, and were it not for a penalty going into the final act, may well have held on for the victory.

It is a bitter bill to swallow. They drop to League One alongside neighbours Rotherham.

FT: Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T13:35:00Z

Wayne Rooney's Derby County survive by the skin of their teeth after a sensational last day encounter!

Martyn Waghorn, the freedom of Derby is yours. They'll be writing his name into song as we speak.

They stay up. But that means...

Bamford: Whoever gets picked deserves it

2021-05-08T13:32:00Z

Leeds 3-1 Spurs

Patrick Bamford enjoyed one of his best games for a while today against Tottenham, and BT Sport have obviously pressed him on England. As always, the striker has an eloquent response.

"I didn't set myself a target [for goals]," he says. "Since I pushed past 10 I've been trying to get as many as I can. I don't even know when [Gareth Southgate] is here. Whoever gets picked deserves to get picked.

"The first half was stronger than the second. They came back into it. They are a top team. We had to be fully concentrated. That goal at the end settled some nerves"

KO: Dortmund v Leipzig

2021-05-08T13:30:00Z

Bremen v Bayer, Wolfsburg v Berlin

We're underway in the Bundesliga today too.

Remember, Leipzig must not lose to Dortmund or Bayern will be champions of Germany come the end of their game.

Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T13:29:00Z

There's going to be SIX added minutes at Pride Park. Read them and weep.

It's the biggest six minutes of Wayne Rooney's life since he hung up his boots.

GOAL: Spezia 0-2 Napoli

2021-05-08T13:25:00Z

(Victor Osimhen, 23)

It's all too easy to double the lead for the visitors!

Victor Osimhen is released on a barnstorming run downfield and he does not make any mistakes as he glides into the box before burying his finish in the bottom-left corner.

Napoli are well in control now.

ROTHERHAM UNITED ARE RELEGATED FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP

2021-05-08T13:23:30Z

It is a one-season stay in the second tier for Paul Warne's side. A bridge too far, but they battled to the end.

Their staff applaud them from the pitch. They will be absolutely gutted.

It's between Derby and Sheffield Wednesday now, to see who will join them and Wycombe Wanderers in League One next year.

FT: Cardiff 1-1 Rotherham

2021-05-08T13:23:00Z

It's all over! Rotherham are relegated!

FT: Leeds 3-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T13:21:00Z

An absolutely huge defeat for Tottenham and a body blow to their European ambitions - but another superb result for Leeds United against a "big six" club.

SUB: Leeds 3-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T13:18:00Z

ON: Phillips, OFF: Klich

Kalvin Phillips will get an injury time run-out here with the game wrapped up at Elland Road, and it is Mateusz Klich who makes way for him.

Unlike last week against Brighton, the Whites have not missed his creative presence as much, assured by their strength this time.

GOAL: Cardiff 1-1 Rotherham

2021-05-08T13:17:00Z

(Marlon Pack, 88)

...because it is disaster for Rotherham!

Marlon Peck has struck to break their hearts, almost at the death. There's surely only single-digit minutes left in this game, and Rotherham - brave, superb in managing their lead today - look to have finally been bested.

Right now, combined with that penalty up at Pride Park, it is Derby County who will survive in the Championship this season.

GOAL: Derby 3-3 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T13:16:00Z

(Martyn Waghorn, 78)

MARTYN WAGHORN MIGHT HAVE WRITTEN HIS NAME INTO DERBY FOLKLORE!

He looked like he might have needed a stretcher in the first half, but now, he could just be the hero of the hour for Wayne Rooney's men. A penalty - a slice of fortune perhaps? - comes their way and he absolutely leathers it into the top-left corner.

Hold onto your horses though, folks...

GOAL: Spezia 0-1 Napoli

2021-05-08T13:15:30Z

(Piotr Zielinski, 15)

First blood to Napoli!

It's only taken a quarter-hour, but Gennaro Gattuso has his side exactly where they want to be, with a lovely finish for Piotr Zielinski, nestling a right-footed finish at relatively close-range past Ivan Provedel.

A fine start for the visitors.

Team News: Wolfsburg v Union

2021-05-08T13:15:00Z

GOAL: Leeds 3-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T13:12:00Z

(Rodrigo, 84)

That's surely the game for Leeds United!

Tottenham's European hopes have taken a hammer-blow at Elland Road today, and it is Eric Dier, in his 200th Premier League game, who plays a break for Raphinha onside down the left wing.

The Brazilian races away, then cuts back into the box, squares to his fellow substitute, and allows him a simple finish past the wrong-footed Lloris. Surely that is game, set and match to Leeds.

GOAL: Derby 2-3 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T13:08:00Z

(Julian Borner, 69)

That is surely the goal that sends Derby County down to League One!

A close-range header for Julian Borner, rising to meet Cheyenne Dunkley's delivery and power home inside the six-yard area, has put Sheffield Wednesday back in front in a roller-coaster clash at Pride Park.

Rotherham, still ahead at Cardiff, remain in the driving seat though. If they win at Cardiff, they stay up and both Derby and Wednesday drop out of the Championship.

SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T13:05:00Z

ON: Rodrigo, Ndombele, OFF: Bamford, Lo Celso

There are changes for both sides now, and it is Patrick Bamford - who may have seized the matchwinner here - who makes way for Leeds, with Rodrigo his replacement.

Giovani Lo Celso meanwhile is off for Tottenham, and Tanguy Ndombele takes his place.

KO: Spezia v Napoli

2021-05-08T13:00:45Z

We're underway for the first time in Serie A today too.

Napoli remain firmly in the hunt for the top four of course - but if they want that Champions League berth, they'll have to win and hope for some results to go their way across the rest of the weekend.

GOAL: Derby 2-2 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T13:00:30Z

(Callum Paterson, 62)

Callum Paterson might have just broken Derby hearts!

Rotherham are back out of the bottom three in the Championship as it stands, and it's a spot of defensive horror from the Rams. A long ball comes in, they fail to clear it neatly, and instead put it straight into the bath of the Owls man on the edge of the six-yard area.

That is a rotten goal to concede. Wayne Rooney's face is giving nothing away.

SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:55:00Z

ON: Lamela, Lucas, OFF: Alli, Bale

It will be a double swap from Ryan Mason now, and Dele Alli - who has had a sparky game - and Gareth Bale - who has looked a little bit lethargic - are both off.

On in their place are Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura - the latter of whom promptly gets himself booked in his efforts to get straight into the swing of things.

GOAL: Derby 2-1 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T12:50:00Z

(Patrick Roberts, 52)

EXTRAORDINARY! Derby County have turned this game on its head in the space of three minutes!

Martyn Waghorn brings down the delivery near the edge of Wednesday's box as the Rams push forth again, and though he tumbles, he tees it up for Patrick Roberts.

He takes four or five steps on the inside, and unloads a fantastic finish into the top-left corner. That is a textbook quality finish. As it stands, Wayne Rooney's men will survive - just.

YELLOW CARD: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:49:00Z

(Sergio Reguilon)

Sergio Reguilon has a nibble at Raphinha - a nibble that turns into more of a metaphorical bite, as he takes out the Brazilian.

He's booked by referee Michael Oliver for his troubles and will have to watch his step from now on.

GOAL: Derby 1-1 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T12:48:00Z

(Martyn Waghorn, 49)

It's pain to pleasure for Martyn Waghorn!

The Derby County man has soldiered on across this game after that earlier knock, and he's been rewarded with an equaliser to keep the Rams' hopes of survival alive.

He nudges a low, creeping header past Keiren Westwood, forcing it in at the right post from the centre of the box. Game on.

SUB: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:45:00Z

ON: Raphinha, OFF: Roberts

Marcelo Bielsa reshuffles his deck with the artistry of a champion card dealer now and makes the first swap of the game.

It's the former Rennes man who is on - for what could be one of his last games with the club if his suitors successfully pry him away - for Wales international Roberts.

Phillips is still limbering up, surely poised to arrive soon too.

YELLOW CARD: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:39:00Z

(Robin Koch)

The Germany international edges Son on the break and picks up a booking for his efforts now.

The weather is making it slippy underfoot, though it does seem to have oddly negated some of the rougher edges of the Elland Road turf that was often complained about earlier this year.

Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are among the Leeds players warming up on the sidelines now.

DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:36:00Z

(Harry Kane)

It's just not the England captain's day, is it? That's the second effort he has had chalked off now.

This one is a much more cut-and-dry case however. No need for VAR and its lines this time to stoke debate.

Will it be third time lucky soon?

Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:32:00Z

We're back underway in the Premier League's first game of the day, and it is going to be a huge half for Tottenham's European ambitions.

Lose here, draw even, and Ryan Mason's team could be looking at a year without European action in either the Champions League or Europa League if their rivals are able to get the better of them.

It really is a congested battle.

Heung-Min Son Tottenham 2020-21
HT: Derby 0-1 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T12:25:00Z

What a seismic few minutes that was at Pride Park - but as it stands, it helps neither side.

As long as Rotherham remain on top in Cardiff, Wednesday and Darren Moore cannot catch them.

But Wayne Rooney faces the toughest challenge of his managerial days now. A huge 45 minutes awaits.

Offside by a toenail?

2021-05-08T12:23:00Z

Leeds 2-1 Spurs

GOAL: Derby 0-1 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T12:21:00Z

(Sam Hutchinson, 49)

Sam Hutchinson gives Sheffeld Wednesday a lifeline in controversial circumstances!

There's no VAR to confirm it, but he does look to be offside as he pokes home Kelle Roos' save following a deep delivery into the box, one headed to the goalkeeper by Jordan Rhodes, who takes a knock in the process.

Derby have not come from behind to win in a game this season. This is a huge blow to their hopes, deep into first-half injury time.

HT: Cardiff 0-1 Rotherham

2021-05-08T12:18:00Z

Lewis Wing might have save his side from the drop with that outstanding strike.

Unless the deadlock can be broken at Pride Park, they will be staying up on goal difference, level with the Rams.

A win for Sheffield Wednesday would not be enough to catch them too. Only victory for Derby could see them condemned if they remain in control against Cardiff.

HT: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:16:00Z

It's the Whites who have a deserved lead at Elland Road against Ryan Mason's side, but both sides have played their part in a very enjoyable first half, given the conditions.

The rain has been heavy enough to generate its own fog at points, almost like The Thing, but it hasn't stopped Marcelo Bielsa's men giving their visitors the runaround for a few nice goals.

Plenty of action still to come in this one, you sense.

GOAL: Leeds 2-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:12:00Z

(Patrick Bamford, 42)

Get him on the plane, Gareth Southgate, on the plane!

The most in-form top-flight English goalscorer whose name does not rhyme with Barry Train has his 15th top-flight goal of the season, a lovely one-touch flick finish straight in front of Hugo Lloris thanks to a delightful cut-back from out on the left edge.

Bamford, alas, is likely a long shot for a maiden senior call-up - Ollie Watkins got the nod over him in March, remember - but he has truly proved the doubters wrong after his struggles in the Championship with the Whites.

Patrick Bamford Leeds 2020-21
DISALLOWED GOAL: Derby 0-0 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T12:10:00Z

(Colin Kazim-Richards)

Colin Kazim-Richards thinks he's given County the lead - but the flag goes up!

Sheffield Wednesday have been let off the hook there, after the Derby man's bundled finish is called offside.

As it stands, the Rams will be relegated thanks to that goal at Rotherham.

DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T12:05:00Z

(Harry Kane)

Dele Alli is in the thick of it again - and he tees up a top-drawer delivery to release Harry Kane in for a calm finish.

The flag is up for offside as the ball is rolled in, but VAR has a look to make sure the decision is fair.

It is - but only just. There's less than half-an-inch in it.

Son moves third on scorer chart

2021-05-08T12:00:00Z

Leeds 1-1 Spurs

Only Harry Kane and Mo Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Son's 17 successful finishes this season.

The Korea Republic international was, particularly over the first half of the campaign, in the arguable form of his career.

He's put Tottenham right back in the thick of a contest that could only be more wet if it was being played in the North Sea, or on the front at Scarborough.

GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Spurs

2021-05-08T11:55:00Z

(Son Heung-min, 25)

Tottenham have their response!

Dele Alli has come in for some unfair criticism in certain quarters, but that little run and throughball down the middle channel is a handy reminder of his talents.

Son Heung-min is there to slip through on the right edge of the box, meet the delivery and lash it low under Illan Meslier. Marcelo Bielsa is less than impressed with that.

Dallas does it again

2021-05-08T11:50:00Z

Leeds 1-0 Spurs

You can't keep Stuart Dallas away from goal right now, can you?

The man known by his fans as the Cookstown Cafu is the first Northern Ireland player to score eight Premier League goals in a single season since Chris Brunt in 2008-09.

What's more, only Patrick Bamford, with 14, has scored more top-flight goals for Leeds this season.

Derby 0-0 Sheff Wed

2021-05-08T11:45:00Z

There's been a prolonged stoppage at Pride Park, and rightfully so, after Martyn Waghorn goes up for a header near the right post and crashes straight into the woodwork.

It's a good few minutes before he regains his feet after medics have flooded around him, but thankfully he is able to move of his own accord still.

An early scare for Wayne Rooney's side there.

GOAL: Leeds 1-0 Spurs

2021-05-08T11:43:00Z

(Stuart Dallas, 13)

That's not the start that Ryan Mason will have wanted!

Marcelo Bielsa's hosts, drenched in the downpour, have looked the more incisive so far and when Jack Harrison slips down the left wing to lash a cross in, Sergio Reguilon's outstretched foot almost puts it into his own box.

Hugo Lloris parries, but only to the nearby Stuart Dallas, who simply lashes it past the Frenchman before wheeling away with a grin. It is a poacher's goal, and a great one at that too.

Stuart Dallas Leeds 2020-21
GOAL: Cardiff 0-1 Rotherham

2021-05-08T11:40:00Z

(Lewis Wing, 8)

Lewis Wing, what a finish!

Rotherham have their lifeline, and it is an absolute cracker of a strike, volleyed in from the right edge of the box after the ball is looped into the air.

It's lodged in at the near post and the visitors wheel away in ecstatic celebration. Right now, they're out of the bottom three on superior goal difference - and Derby and Sheffield Wednesday will be going down.

La Liga title tussle set for overdrive

2021-05-08T11:35:00Z

Barca v Atletico

KO: Leeds 0-0 Spurs

2021-05-08T11:30:00Z

Derby-Sheff Wed, Cardiff-Rotherham also underway

We are underway in the Premier League, at an absolutely soaking Elland Road - the weather is rotten across Yorkshire today - and Tottenham will continue their chase for Europe.

With Leicester's shock slump against Newcastle last night, this could be a glorious opportunity to make a dive for the top six.

We're in action too in our pair of featured Championship games - and we'll have goal updates from them as they come in.

Gareth Bale Tottenham 2020-21
ESL holdouts issue statement

2021-05-08T11:25:00Z

Barca v Atletico

The teams have emerged at Elland Road - which is in monsoon conditions today, as if it has been beamed in from the set of Waterworld - and we're moments away from kick-off.

While we wait, let us direct you to a statement published this morning by Tottenham's former European Super League comrades Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The three remain holdouts in the breakaway league, and have blasted UEFA in their missive today.

You can read that here.

Haaland to stay with Dortmund one more year?

2021-05-08T11:20:00Z

Dortmund v Leipzig

In years gone by, the average punter would have considered Borussia Dortmund the true threat to Bayern Munich's chokehold on the Bundesliga title, but that just hasn't been the case this season.

It's certainly ensured that speculation over the future of Erling Haaland, the sort of player whose quality demands the biggest stages, has refused to die down.

But Nuri Sahin, in an exclusive chat with us, has backed the Leeds-born Norway international - his dad played for the Whites once upon a time - to stay another year.

You can read about that here.

Unusual record for Marcelo against Mason

2021-05-08T11:10:00Z

Leeds v Spurs

Here's one for the fact fans out there - today's clash between Leeds and Spurs sees Marcelo Bielsa and Ryan Mason square off with an age difference of 35 years and 327 days between them.

That's the second biggest gap between two managers meeting in the competition, after Bobby Robson and Chris Coleman, who were 37 years and 112 days.

Alas, Tottenham do not play Crystal Palace again this season, or Roy Hodgson would be able to help set a remarkable record.

Team News: Leeds v Spurs

2021-05-08T11:05:00Z

Phillips, Raphinha bench for hosts

It's an unchanged XI from the side that lost to Brighton last week from Bielsa, but the return of their two most creative playmakers in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to the bench will be a major boost.

Ryan Mason meanwhile, who continues to soldier on in the interim after Jose Mourinho's exit, also names an unchanged lineup in the wake of seeing his side duly rout relegated Sheffield United last time out.

Leeds aim to cap fine first year back

2021-05-08T11:00:00Z

In a remarkable statistic, Derby County have won as many Championship games as Leeds United have since the Rams beat the Whites in the 2019 play-offs.

Since then, Marcelo Bielsa's side have been promoted to the Premier League, and haven't even played second-tier football for 289 days.

They'll be hoping to finish their first year back in the top-flight with a flourish - and they can do it against a Tottenham side struggling against the tides as they chase a European berth.

Wayne's World on the edge of despair?

2021-05-08T10:55:00Z

But while the Premier League still has games to spare, the same cannot be said for the tier below it, as the Championship wraps up its regular season today.

At the top, it's a procession now, with Norwich City and Watford already promoted, and the play-off quartet of Brentford, Swansea City, Bournemouth and Barnsley settled too.

But down at the bottom end, it's a desperate dog fight that few are going to get out of alive - include Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney.

England's greatest-ever goalscorer made the step up off the pitch to try and salvage their flagging fortunes earlier this year, and it now comes down to a final clash with fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams are three points clear of their visitors, on 43 and 40 points respectively, while Rotherham in-between them are on 41 and bottom-place Wycombe sit on 40 too.

The Wanderers, with a poor goal difference, would need a miracle swing to survive, which means that two of the other three will join them in League One next year. The stakes are absolutely massive.

Wayne Rooney Derby County 2020-21
Dress rehearsal for PL pair

2021-05-08T10:50:00Z

But City's game with the Blues is not simply the match that could win them the title now, is it? Instead, it is an advance preview of this season's Champions League Final, after the duo set up a second all-English affair in three years with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

For Guardiola, the European crown is the ultimate prize, the one he was tasked to achieve by City's rich powerbrokers upon his arrival - and having never previously made the last four with the Mancunian club, he is now 90 minutes away from glory.

But for Tuchel - who let us not forget arrived mid-season to restore Chelsea's fortunes in superb fashion - it is a chance to right the wrongs of defeat against Bayern last term, when he was on the losing side with PSG.

Today's game has a whole new undercurrent, one that could make for an electrifying occasion - and add a few final twists into the tale before they meet at the end of the month again - for now - in Istanbul.

Silverware in the air

2021-05-08T10:45:00Z

The Premier League and the Bundesliga could both be settled today - and while the former will only be decided by the result of one game, the latter isn't short on potentially winning permutations.

Manchester City will welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium following the pair's Champions League exploits in midweek - and if Pep Guardiola's side can beat Thomas Tuchel's visitors, they will be crowned champions once more.

Bayern Munich could actually already be domestic kingpins again by the time they kick off later, if RB Leipzig fail to beat Borussia Dortmund - but if they do not, then a simple win over Borussia Monchengladbach will secure them yet another title.

Alternatively, if both games finish as a draw, Hansi Flick will still sign off the day with another trophy in his cabinet, before he leaves the club he guided to a continental treble.

Today's order of play

2021-05-08T10:40:00Z

Much like a Wimbledon quarter-final day, a litany of clashes - some blockbuster, some less so, most with something to play for along with pride - are what we've got in store for you today.

We'll be bringing you action from six divisions across five countries - and here's how they'll pan out:

1230: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
1230: Cardiff City v Rotherham United
1230: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
1400: Spezia v Napoli
1430: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
1430: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
1430: Wolfsburg v Union Berlin
1500: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
1515: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
1600: Lyon v Lorient
1700: Inter v Sampdoria
1730: Manchester City v Chelsea
1730: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
1945: Fiorentina v Lazio
2015: Liverpool v Southampton

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-05-08T10:35:00Z

Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

To paraphrase Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, we are most certainly in the endgame now. Across England, Germany, Spain and the rest of Europe, it truly is crunch time for clubs at the top of the pyramid - and at the foot of the table too.

There's no shortage of action today, stretching the best part of a dozen hours in the Premier League alone - and by the time we wrap up, we could have two newly-crowned league champions in Europe.

You'd be absolutely mad to miss it - and we'll be bringing you updates all day long.

Manchester City 2020-21
