Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton, Chelsea down Man City, Barcelona held by Atletico Madrid & more

Liverpool's Thiago tells Sky Sports: "I always try to bring out the reality. Of course we are not happy with the situation but we are happy with the win. It is always a great moment when you score to help the team. We have to keep fighting until the end with this small chance.

"It is an amazing feeling [to score] but the most important thing is the three points. We keep fighting for a small miracle.

"We try to bring our football, not just the intensity without the ball but with it, we try to bring that. I know I am not a goalscorer but I am trying always to be near the area to make the last pass or shoot. It is very special of course.

"For a lot of us, we have the privilege to play this amazing sport and in these amazing stadiums so we have to be glad of our situation and enjoy it for the fans.

"I think we had chances in the past that didn't always go for us but the window is open so we try to go through the window."