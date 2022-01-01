Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Leeds, Man City play Newcastle, Madrid derby & PSG in action

Premier League 2pm second halves under way!
Here. We. Go. Again.
Bowen channels Di Canio levels 🔥
10/10 - Jarrod Bowen has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in league action this season, only the second @WestHam player with 10+ goals and 10+ assists in a Premier League campaign after Paolo Di Canio in 1999-2000 (16 goals, 13 assists). Dual-threat. pic.twitter.com/LFZHhDxEHM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2022
Here's what our Arsenal correspondent thought of that first half 👇
Half-time: 2-0 Arsenal.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 8, 2022
Nketiah's early brace has the home side in total control against a Leeds team who are down to 10 men following Ayling's red card.
Martinelli and Odegaard superb, Nketiah bristling with confidence.
Half time in the Premier League!
- Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
- Norwich 0-3 West Ham
- Leicester 1-2 Everton
Eight goals across the opening 45 minutes in the three games. Plenty of incident and excitement!
GOAL! It's 3-0 to West Ham!
Said Benrahma gets his second of the afternoon to make it 3-0 to the Hammers against Norwich just before half-time. This is a real beating - David Moyes' side are taking out their Europa League frustration on the Canaries.
Wrexham go top & Ryan Reynolds is happy
Wrexham beat Stockport County 3-0 in today's top-of-the-table clash in the National League.
They've moved top on goal difference, meaning the fight goes on! Welcome to Wrexham is going to be amazing.
I don’t know what happens from here. Math has never been my strong suit. But @Wrexham_AFC supporters did their part. As they’ve always done. I’m so proud of this club. 🏴🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/VKZQ0nVLyS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 8, 2022
The support is astounding. The play is absolutely brilliant. Dreams are coming true. Let’s go!!!! @Wrexham_AFC 🏴 ⚽️ @BBCSport— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) May 8, 2022
We asked you to bring the noise and you delivered.— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 8, 2022
What. A. Day. #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/qeEkFGLtq7
GOAL! West Ham go two up
Michael Antonio doubles West Ham's lead away to Norwich. It's 2-0 to the Hammers!
GOAL! Everton take the lead again
Mason Holgate has restored Everton's lead! It's 2-1 to the Toffees. With Leeds losing, this could be a massive result.
RED CARD! Ayling sent off 🔴
Having initially given former Arsenal youth Luke Ayling a yellow card for an over-zealous tackle, the referee has consulted with VAR and upgraded the colour to red. A major blow for Leeds, who are already trailing by two goals...
🟥 Ayling— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022
🟨 Raphinha
Leeds have fallen apart... pic.twitter.com/HR19u5fQax
Red card check!
Luke Ayling could be in trouble after a hefty challenge on Martinelli. It looked like he may have committed a two-footed tackle...
Nketiah joins Kanu in statsville
2 - Eddie Nketiah is the second ever @Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after @papilokanu against Sunderland in October 2002. Steady. #ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/7x8Xmz4I9P— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2022
What a start!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Five goals inside the first 20 minutes across the three Premier League 2pm kick-offs.
What a start to Sunday's action! 🔥
GOAL! West Ham take the lead
Said Benrahma makes it 1-0 to West Ham against Norwich!
GOAL! Leicester equalise!
Patson Daka scores an equaliser for Leicester. It's level again! 1-1.
GOAL! Nketiah again!
It's 2-0 at the Emirates! Eddie Nketiah gets his second from close range. Bad news for Leeds...
From bad to worse... 🤯🤯— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022
Eddie Nketiah has a second for Arsenal and Leeds
are in real trouble here! 🔴
📺 Arsenal vs Leeds is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Sky Sports! pic.twitter.com/oYTfr4tt6i
GOAL! Everton in front!
A big goal for Frank Lampard's side - they lead Leicester 1-0 thanks to Mykolenko!
GOAL! Nketiah fires Arsenal in front!
A mistake by Meslier allows Arsenal to take the lead. It's 1-0!
LOOK AWAY, LEEDS FANS! 😭😭— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022
A howler from Illan Meslier and it's the worst possible start for the away side! 😬
📺 Arsenal host Leeds is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Sky Sports! pic.twitter.com/srlzJgTk1S
Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!
- Arsenal vs Leeds
- Leicester vs Everton
- Norwich vs West Ham
Here we go again!
Chelsea are champions! 🏆
For the third year in a row, Chelsea have been crowned Women's Super League champions.
An amazing achievement!
FULL TIME!— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 8, 2022
Chelsea are Women's Super League champions for the third year running. Something no team has ever done in this era... Until now! 🏆🏆🏆
CHELSEA ARE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR THE THIRD YEAR RUNNING 💙 pic.twitter.com/5SUTahI67f— GOAL (@goal) May 8, 2022
Solidarity Dallas ✊
The Leeds players are showing their support for the injured player
🙌 There’s only one Stuart Dallas! pic.twitter.com/TA3IRB2Ptx— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 8, 2022
🎥 Sam Kerr doing Sam Kerr things 🔥
Meanwhile, in the FAWSL
Sam Kerr has scored a couple of beauties! Check them out 👇
WHAT A STRIKE FROM @samkerr1! 🤩#BarclaysFAWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/mACAZljs6v— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 8, 2022
Even she can't believe she scored that!— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 8, 2022
Another UNREAL strike from @samkerr1 😱 pic.twitter.com/6qYGcee4cn
Man City look to capitalise on Liverpool slip
👀
Later in the afternoon, Manchester City take on Newcastle United and Pep Guardiola's side can move ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table with a win or draw.
The Reds will be hopeful that Allan Saint-Maximin and Co. can do them a favour by upsetting the show at the Etihad Stadium.
However, that will take a monumental effort from the Magpies, who suffered a 4-0 defeat to City at St James' Park in December.
Here's some stuff to get you into the mood...
Arsenal aiming to step closer to Champions League
Arsenal will look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place when they face off against Leeds United today (kick-off 2pm BST).
The Gunners remained in fourth place after Tottenham's draw with Liverpool on Saturday, so a win today against Leeds will see them open up a four-point gap on their north London rivals.
Of course, an Arsenal win would also be a blow to the Yorkshire club in their own challenge - that of avoiding relegation - and fans will be keeping a close eye on how Everton fare against Leicester in one of the Premier League's other 2pm kick-offs today.
Norwich & West Ham starting XIs confirmed
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 8, 2022
▪️ Sørensen starts
▪️ Gibbs and Springett in squad
▪️ Normann and Sargent make way#NCFC | #NORWHU pic.twitter.com/d6atvsULax
📋 We line up like this today against Norwich City...— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 8, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #NORWHU pic.twitter.com/heokLE9rwt
Here's how Leicester and Everton line up
Unchanged Toffees are fighting for survival!
The line-up is in for this afternoon's #PL match 📝#LeiEve pic.twitter.com/U0OsM4jSRZ— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2022
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵— Everton (@Everton) May 8, 2022
We are unchanged for #LEIEVE. 👊 pic.twitter.com/UK56f6fEo9
Arsenal and Leeds teams are in 👇
Happy with those lineups?
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 8, 2022
🏴 Holding at the back
🇪🇬 Elneny in midfield
🇧🇷 Gabi in attack#ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/VFRqBOWP8r
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI! pic.twitter.com/WrnLs8CedG— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 8, 2022
Hello! 👋
Greetings and salutations, welcome to GOAL's live match blog this Sunday.
We'll be bringing you all the action and updates as they happen in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, so stay tuned!
Some team news coming up!
⏳