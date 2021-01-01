Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Things are heating up in Serie A 🔥
AC Milan are 11 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but they are only a point ahead of Juventus and will be desperate to secure three points as they fight for Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri won 3-1 last time out, overcoming Parma, while Genoa - who find themselves at the other end of the table - suffered a 3-1 loss against Juventus.
Of course, Milan are without the talismanic force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received a red card in the previous match, but they will be hoping that Rafael Leao can fill the Swede's considerably sized boots!
PSG team for Saint-Etienne clash
PSG XI: Rico, Bakker, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Florenzi, Herrera, Danilo, Kean, Rafinha, Sarabia, Mbappe.
Saint-Etienne XI: Green, Debucy, Cisse, Moukoudi, Trauco, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Khazri.
Paris Saint-Germain may be flying in the Champions League, but things have been a little off-pace on the domestic front. Maurcio Pochettino's side are second in Ligue 1 and they trail Lille by four points. That gap can be reduced to just one point with a win today.
📸 👍The players are at the Parc!#PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/TNfz5WRo75— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 18, 2021
AC Milan team is in!
AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.
Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.
Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.
At San Siro for our lunchtime appointment 🏟️#MilanGenoa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/6c49FeeCiC— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa
⚽️ 12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne
⚽️ 1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham
⚽️ 2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
⚽️ 3pm - Celtic vs Rangers
⚽️ 3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar
⚽️ 4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley
⚽️ 6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton
⚽️ 7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter
⚽️ 8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid
All times BST
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉
Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨
Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪