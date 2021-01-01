Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Farewell
'It could easily have been 8-6 to them'
Reflecting on the game itself, Solskjaer told BT Sport: "It feels good to be in the final. We played one very, very good half at Old Trafford which has taken us through. I'm disappointed we lost - especially the way we played in the second half.
"It could easily have been 8-6 to them. It was a strange game. We kept giving them the ball but luckily we have one of the the best keepers in the world. We are in the final and are looking forward to 26 May."
Solskjaer rages at packed schedule
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was obviously delighted with his side's progression through to the Europa League final, but also expressed his frustration at a packed schedule that sees his side play four games in the next seven days.
"It's unheard of. It's made by people who have never played football at this level," he told BT Sport.
"It's physically impossible for the players. We have not been dealt a good hand. We are going to need everyone for these four games. It's a short turnaround but we have to be ready."
What now for Arteta with Arsenal season in ruins?
What now for Mikel Arteta?
It was all or nothing for Arsenal and their manager against Villarreal on Thursday night and they failed to get the job done.
The Europa League was Arsenal’s only hope for salvation after a horrible season in the Premier League, but now they have been left to lick their wounds after a painful semi-final exit.
Read the rest of the reaction from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts.
Arteta rues Xhaka injury
Here is more from Mikel Arteta, who conceded that the late injury suffered by Granit Xhaka in the warm-up threw their game plan off course.
"It changed our plan completely," he told BT Sport. "We prepared everything with Granit in that position. In the first half we struggled with the ball but it's not an excuse. Too many important players had to define the game but not in their right moments.
"I think we were very imprecise with the ball. We were probably a bit tense. We were much more dominant in the second half."
On what went wrong over the two legs: "It's various things. The way we started in Villarreal wasn't good enough. We didn't arrive here in the best moment with everyone in their best condition. For 90% of them it was their first semi-final and we have to learn."
"The only way [to qualify for Europe] is through the Premier League so we know what we have ahead of us. Today is a big disappointment because we tried everything."
'We are devastated'
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was understandably disconsolate after the game.
"We are devastated. Really disappointed," he told BT Sport. "We have to congratulate Villarreal. We tried everything until the last minute. I think we deseved to win the game but the details define these ties.
"We had three big chances, they didn't have anything but they are through. So many things happened to us, and so many players were just trying to compete not at their best."
Goals galore
'It was end to end like basketball'
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire told BT Sport: "It's a great achievement to get to the final. We didn't win the game and that's disappointing but we did the hard work in the first leg.
"We started the game a bit edgy. It was end to end like basketball and we gave them too many chances in second half.
"Now we've got to go to the final and win it. Edinson scored two great goals and his movement and work rate without the ball is excellent. His second goal is typical of him and what he has done throughout his career."
Has this guy answered a few critics?
Another final for the Red Devils
Arsenal 'awful'
Despair for the Gunners
Arsenal just didn't do enough to deserve the win. They were unlucky when Aubameyang hit the post twice, but Villarreal always had an element of control.
Unai Emery has knocked out his old club and led Villarreal to their first European final!
The final is decided 🏆
⏰ Full time
Roma 3-2 Manchester United (Man Utd win 8-5 on aggregate)
Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal (Villarreal win 2-1 on on aggregate)
One minute left..
..at the Emirates.
Is there time for one more chance??
Four minutes added on in Rome
What a waste
Arsenal have a corner with the clock ticking down - but Willian's delivery is way overhit and Carlos Bacca can head clear.
We are into FIVE minutes of stoppage time....
The clock is ticking..
All those goals in Rome but none yet in north London - but just one goal would mean so much to Arsenal.
Villarreal are defending doggedly though, they are on their way to the final as it stands.
Goal for Roma!
Substitute Nicola Zalewski fires in a volley that deflects off Alex Telles and beyond David De Gea - Roma lead 3-2 on the night but trail 8-3 on aggregate!
Auba off
OFF THE POST!
Would you believe it?!
Hector Bellerin sends in a wonderful cross from the right, Aubameyang rises and sends a downward header towards goal that beats the goalkeeper but comes off the inside of the post and away!
Arsenal won't come any closer to opening the scoring.
History for Cavani
No hat-trick for Cavani
He has been replaced by Marcus Rashford.
What a performance though.
Close!
Oh my, I thought that was in!
A wonderful cross from the right finds Rob Holding, who rises like a salmon and plants a header just wide of the post!
Goal for Man Utd! ⚽
Cavani does it again!
That's a wonderful ball in from Bruno Fernandes into the path of the onrushing Cavani, who sends a downward header beyond Mirante.
2-2 on the night - 8-4 on aggregate!
Edin on 🔥 against Man Utd again
Odegaard off
Meanwhile back at the Emirates, Martin Odegaard had been replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.
Odegaard had gone down injured a few minutes earlier, though he was able to walk off the pitch unaided.
What a game!
De Gea to the rescue!
What is going on?!
Roma nearly grab a third but it's a wonderful double save from David De Gea to deny Edin Dzeko and Pedro!
Moments later the Spaniard then somehow denies Dzeko's close-range finish with an outstretched foot!
Hello?! ⚽
Is it game on??!
Bryan Cristante has blasted the ball home from just inside the box to put Roma in front on the night!
7-4 on aggregate!
Goal for Roma! ⚽
Roma have levelled on the night through Edin Dzeko!
Pedro mis-hits a shot into the ground and the ball bounces up into the path of the former Manchester City striker who heads home from close range!
Oooh!
That's lovely from Emile Smith Rowe!
Rulli flaps at a cross from the right and the ball falls to the Arsenal youngster, who lofts a lovely effort over the goalkeeper and just wide of the post.
The game is much more open this half.
Handball? No!
Roma are appealing for a penalty when the ball deflects off Harry Maguire's thigh and onto his arm - but the referee says no!
A quick VAR check backs his decision. Play on
Double change for United
With the tie in the bag it is little surprise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a couple of changes at the break.
Alex Telles is on for Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Close!
That's better from Arsenal.
A lovely flicked ball from Kieran Tierney finds Nicholas Pepe inside the area and his fizzing shot goes just wide of Geronimo Rulli's left-hand post.
Let's go! ⚽
The second half is under way. Manchester United can afford to coast through the next 45 minutes, Arsenal need to step things up!
Half-time ⏰
That's the half!
Manchester United have secured their place in Gdansk bar the most remarkable of comebacks from Roma - they now lead 7-2 on aggregate.
It's looking much trickier for Arsenal. Aubameyang hit the post with a snap shot but there has been little else of note. Improvement needed from Mikel Arteta's side if they are to make it another all-English final.
Three minutes added on..
...at the Emirates and Olimpico.
Goal for Manchester United! 🔥 🔥
Edinson Cavani again! That's six in six now for the Uruguayan!
It's a thunderous finish too, powering the ball beyond Antonio Mirante from just inside the area after he had been played through by Fred.
Game over!
De Gea again!
David De Gea has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, but on this display they would be mad to let him go.
This time it is Lorenzo Pellegrini who sees his effort well saved by the Spaniard.
Dave Saves!
Injuries! ❌
Injury blow for Villarreal as Samuel Chukwueze goes down in agony and has to be carried off on a stretcher. Yeremi Pino comes on in his place.
Over in Rome, Chris Smalling cannot continue and limps off to be replaced by 19-year-old Ebrima Darboe.
Hits the post!
Out of nowhere Arsenal hit the woodwork!
Villarreal repeatedly fail to clear their lines and the ball falls to Aubameyang, whose first-time volley smacks the outside of the post!
Parejo takes....
....it dips...but goes just over!
Bernd Leno was beaten there.
A warning for Arsenal.
Free kick Villarreal
Thomas Partey trips Dani Parejo just outside the area.
Free kick to Villarreal in a dangerous position...
Chance for Cavani!
....but it hits the bar!
A lovely ball over the top finds the Uruguayan, but his lofted first-time finish hits the top over the bar and out for a goal kick!
Tight and tense 😬
Not much to separate the teams at the Emirates, with both sides being cautious in the opening stages.
Arsenal have to score of course so they will have to up the ante at some point!
Roma on top
Roma need goals and plenty of them, so it is no real surprise that they have started on the front foot.
A couple of quick goals and things could get interesting...
100 up for Mason
Save by De Gea!
Roma have an early opportunity but David De Gea makes a wonderful point-blank save from Gianluca Mancini.
From the resulting corner, Henrikh Mkhitaryan heads into the side netting at the far post.
Bright start from Roma!
Muscle injury for Xhaka
Arsenal describing Xhaka's issue as a 'tight muscle'.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 6, 2021
Kick-off!
Ozil speaks
Late change for Arsenal!
Arsenal have been forced into a late change - Granit Xhaka picked up an injury in the warm-up and has been replaced in the team by Kieran Tierney.
Arsenal fan protests
May 6, 2021
Can Ole end his semi-final curse?
Solskjaer reveals Glazer apology
This will be Manchester United's first game since Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed after fans gained access to the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club's owners the Glazers.
Solskjaer revealed he has had a personal apology from the Glazer family over the failed attempt to join a European Super League and while he backed the principle of fans having their voices heard through the right to protest, he condemned the violence which saw one police officer suffer facial injuries.
Read more from Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker.
Auba out for Arsenal redemption after season from hell
It is almost two years to the day since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to the Europa League final.
The Gabon international has had plenty of huge moments for the Gunners since his move from Borussia Dortmund, but none more so than on May 9, 2019, when he silenced a raucous Mestalla in sensational fashion.
Now, two years on, Arsenal need their talisman to do it all over again...
Read more from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts here.
Reasons to be cheerful?
Warm welcome for Gunners
The RVP derby?
Van de Beek starts for Red Devils
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.
David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.
Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.
Auba back for Arsenal
First up, the teams - and the headline news for Arsenal is a start for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He is one of two changes from last week's first leg in Spain, with Hector Bellerin also coming in at right-back. Calum Chambers drops to the bench while Dani Ceballos is suspended.
Villarreal also make two changes, with Mario Gaspar and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin coming into the side. Etienne Capoue is suspended after his dismissal in the first leg, while Juan Foyth misses out with a hamstring injury.
We go again!
It’s a full English in the Champions League final – will we see a repeat in the Europa League?
Another night of drama awaits…