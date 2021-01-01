Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Here is more from Mikel Arteta, who conceded that the late injury suffered by Granit Xhaka in the warm-up threw their game plan off course.

"It changed our plan completely," he told BT Sport. "We prepared everything with Granit in that position. In the first half we struggled with the ball but it's not an excuse. Too many important players had to define the game but not in their right moments.

"I think we were very imprecise with the ball. We were probably a bit tense. We were much more dominant in the second half."

On what went wrong over the two legs: "It's various things. The way we started in Villarreal wasn't good enough. We didn't arrive here in the best moment with everyone in their best condition. For 90% of them it was their first semi-final and we have to learn."

"The only way [to qualify for Europe] is through the Premier League so we know what we have ahead of us. Today is a big disappointment because we tried everything."