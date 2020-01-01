Live Blog

LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan...

ISL

41' - Eze heads over

2020-12-18T14:41:59Z

Jackichand sends a dangerous free0kick into the box from the right flank but it's headed clear, not for the first time in the first half. The ball goes back into the play and it sent into the box again and this Eze heads it over the bar. 

35' - Eze heads wide

2020-12-18T14:36:28Z

Stephen Eze had a good chance to give his team the lead from a set-piece. He rises highest in the box but heads the ball wide of goal. 

34' - Lambot making an impact

2020-12-18T14:34:41Z

Benjamin Lambot has kept things tidy at the back for NorthEast so far, with multiple crucial interceptions and blocks, He denies Jackichand a shot on goal in his latest intervention as Jamshedpur try break the deadlock before the break. 

2020-12-18T14:30:34Z

27' - Offside!

2020-12-18T14:27:35Z

Appiah conceals his pass well and plays a brilliant though-ball in behind the defence for Sylla who gets into the box to latch onto it before the linesman raises his flag for offside. 

23' - Goalkeepers not tested

2020-12-18T14:23:19Z

Sylla is the latest to attempt a strike from outside the box but his effort is blocked by the Jamshedpur defence. Ninthoi pulled off a lovely solo run from the right flank before passing to Sylla. 

18' - Chance for Appiah

2020-12-18T14:18:34Z

Sylla controls a throw-in from the right flank and lays the ball off for Appiah who skips a challenge inside the box and shoots wide!

17' - Jadhav summarises the start

2020-12-18T14:17:35Z

Aniket receives a pass from the left flank and attempts a piledriver from way outside the box. Gurmeet watches the ball roll out of play 20 yards wide of goal. 

15' - Close contest

2020-12-18T14:16:06Z

Jamshedpur have edged the possession stat and have completed 30 successful passes compared to the Highlanders' 22. But the contest isn't very end-to-end as both defences are standing firm. 

10' - Cagey start

2020-12-18T14:10:59Z

The first 10 minutes of the game has seen plenty of fouls and breaks in play. There have been a couple of defensive errors but none that has sent early Christmas gifts to the opponents. 

4' - Valskis fouled

2020-12-18T14:04:56Z

The danger man Nerijus Valskis get the ball in the centre and attempts to drive at the NorthEast defence. Lambot is having none of it as he slides in with a late challenge and gives away a free-kick. The set-piece is overhit and goes out of play. 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-18T14:01:00Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur

The game is afoot. NorthEast get the match underway. 

Rehenesh vs his former club

2020-12-18T13:50:20Z

TP Rehenesh is up against his former club tonight. He was (and still sometimes is) error-prone during his stint with NorthEast and Kerala Blasters but has made more than few excellent saves this season to keep Jamshedpur in the run early on. He has made the most number saves in the league so far (18).
NorthEast United FC ISL 2018-19
ISL

Monroy Missing

2020-12-18T13:47:07Z

Owen Coyle is without the services of key midfielder Aitor Monroy tonight after the Australian was sent off against Mumbai City in their previous game. Monroy has been influential in midfield - can NorthEast take advantage? 

Player in Focus - Nerijus Valskis

2020-12-18T13:42:18Z

Need a goal? Call NV maybe!

Owen Coyle's team has scored seven goals this season. Valskis has scored six of those seven. Is that a good or a bad thing? 

The 2019-20 Golden Boot winner is currently the league's joint-top scorer with Igor Angulo of FC Goa

Nerijus Valskis Jamshedpur FC ISL
ISL

First half could be crucial and here's why

2020-12-18T13:39:08Z

The Draw-meisters are here

Jamshedpur has scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Does that mean an entertaining first 45? 

Based on stats, a draw is also a very likely outcome tonight. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NorthEast has had most draws (12 out of 24 matches) and Jamshedpur is right behind, with 10 stalemates in 24. These two teams have the most draws this season as well! 

Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?

2020-12-18T13:36:38Z

NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.

Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.

Gerard Nus NorthEast United ISL 7
ISL

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T13:26:05Z

With 10 points from six matches, NorthEast United sit fourth on the ISL league table. Gerard Nus' unbeaten team takes on Jamshedpur who are seventh on the table. 