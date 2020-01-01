LIVE: Malaysia Super League & national team latest news

Terengganu have unpaid wages
Terengganu FC have failed to pay their former players and staff's wages, according to a report by Berita Harian.
"The unpaid wages are from 2018, and 2019 for some players. We had not reported about it initially because the club promised to make the payments on February 10.
"But no payment has been made, and several foreign players have taken the matter to FIFA's attention," said an unnamed source to the publication.
Curiously, the Turtles are not one of the clubs whose financial situation is currently on the Malaysian FA's radar.
24 lower league sides reach FA Cup first round
24 M3 and M4 teams have qualified for the 2020 FA Cup after winning their qualification matches.
48 lower league sides competed in the qualification round of the 2020 FA Cup over the weekend, and after the matches were over, 24 emerged as winners, to book their chance of going up against the big boys. Among the notable teams who went through were state side Sarawak, army outfit Armed Forces FC and big spenders Kuala Lumpur Rovers.
🎉 Tahniah diucapkan kepada 2⃣4⃣ pasukan yang layak ke pusingan pertama (FA1) Piala FA 2020!— Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) February 16, 2020
Majlis undian Pusingan Pertama akan berlangsung esok jam 3pm dan saksikan siaran langsung di Facebook Live Malaysian Football League.#PialaFA2020 pic.twitter.com/s844mMQsFB
The draw for the first round will be held at 3 pm Malaysian time, Monday.