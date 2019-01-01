LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs renew rivalry with Orlando Pirates

What a start for @KaizerChiefs 😳



It took less than 45 seconds for Chiefs to go 1-0 up in the #SowetoDerby with Ntsikelelo Nyauza heading into his own net, after confusion with Wayne Sandilands.



Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/zRsKYq78ka