Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: The Men of Steel hold dominant Yellows to a goalless draw

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur

were held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur began the match with a lot of intent but possession and tempo soon changed hands and Kerala Blasters looked like the most dominating side throughout the span of the match. Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray combine well in unison to created plenty of chances but both failed to hit the target. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, defended for their lives and will be happy to get one point from the match.

By the virtue of the result, Kerala Blasters are at the eighth place with 15 points while Jamshedpur are seventh.