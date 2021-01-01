Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can Mumbai City get three points and reduce the gap with league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan?

38' Fall's header hits the side net

2021-02-20T14:38:58Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends a long free-kick from the centre line inside the Jamshedpur box and Mourtada connects with a header but it hits the side net.

Cooling break!

2021-02-20T14:31:11Z

End to end action in the first 30 minutes of the match.

25' Valskis fails to connect a header!

2021-02-20T14:26:05Z

Isaac floats in a cross from the right edge of the box but Valskis misses from a very close range.

22' Farukh's volley sails over crossbar

2021-02-20T14:23:30Z

Len Doungel goes past Mandar on the right flank and sends in a cross and Farukh attempts a half volley but it goes above the crossbar.

21' Rowllin fails to meet Jahouh's cross

2021-02-20T14:21:54Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends in a cross inside the box from the middle and Rowllin Borges jumps high but fails to meet the cross with his head as the ball goes out play.

18' Len Doungel shoots wide!

2021-02-20T14:19:35Z

Monroy floats in a free-kick inside the box and Fall instead of letting it go out of play, heads the ball back inside the box and Len takes a first-time shot but it goes wide.

8' Both teams showing intent right from the off

2021-02-20T14:10:13Z

Both Mumbai City and Jamshedpur look hungry for goals as they are going all guns blazing right from the off. Who will score first?

2' Monroy's free-kick fails to find a teammate

2021-02-20T14:03:33Z

Aitor Monroy whips in a free-kick from the left flank but neither Hartley nor Valskis can get a touch of the ball with their heads as it goes out of play.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-20T13:59:16Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Lobera makes two changes

2021-02-20T13:20:45Z

Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh make their way into the Mumbai City lineup replacing Vignesh D and Bipin Singh.

Two changes in the JFC XI

2021-02-20T13:19:47Z

Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma replace David Grande and William Lalnunfela in the Jamshedpur starting lineup.

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

2021-02-20T13:18:03Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.