Jamshedpur vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

2020-12-23T14:00:01Z
Jamshedpur FC gets underway!
Angulo in red hot form!
2020-12-23T13:51:35Z
3.05 - @FCGoaOfficial striker Igor Angulo is the player with the best differential between expected goals (2.95) and actual goals scored (six) in this @IndSuperLeague campaign (+3.05 xG value). Lethal. #JFCFCG #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/PbrzUO8v4b— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 23, 2020
League table
2020-12-23T13:49:57Z
Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.
One change in JFC, two changes in Goa
2020-12-23T13:30:29Z
Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.
Team news!
2020-12-23T13:25:52Z
Lima returns in JFC lineup.
Jamshedpur ⚔️ FC Goa - Team news!#ISL #JFCFCG pic.twitter.com/ZvGb3CDAx9— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 23, 2020
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
2020-12-23T13:24:22Z
FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.