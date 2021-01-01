Live Blog

Mumbai City 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL Final in real time

After winning the ISL League Winners Shield can Mumbai City do the double or will ATK Mohun Bagan bag their maiden title?

Updated
Comments (0)
Sergio Lobera Antonio Habas Mumbai City ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7
ISL/Goal

16' Chance for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-03-13T14:17:22Z

Roy Krishna enters the box and takes a shot on goal which Amrinder stops and Javier Hernandez takes a shot from the rebound ball but it goes wide.

12' Hernandez hits the post

2021-03-13T14:13:39Z

Action on the other end as Javier Hernandez takes a free-kick from outside the box but the ball clips the far post and goes out of play.

10' Bipin Singh goes down inside the box but no penalty

2021-03-13T14:12:37Z

Bipin Singh enters the box following Adam Le Fondre's back flick pass and Kotal is guilty of blocking the Mumbai winger as he goes down but no penalty is given.

7' Raynier's shot goes wide!

2021-03-13T14:09:04Z

Raynier Fernandes cuts in brilliantly  from the right flank and exchanges a quick one-two with Adam Le Fondre before taking a shot but the final is too weak to make an impact as it goes out play.

3' Fondre's shot off target!

2021-03-13T14:04:24Z

Adam Le Fondre attempts a shot from distance but its wayward and goes out of play.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-13T14:01:32Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Antonio Habas' record in ISL final

2021-03-13T13:25:58Z

The Spanish coach have never lost an ISL final in his career. He has guided ATK FC twice (2014, 2019-20) and have won both times. Can he make it 3 on 3 tonight?

ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form

2021-03-13T13:25:13Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have lost only one of their last nine matches in the Indian Super League (W6 D2). However, the loss was against Mumbai City FC on February 28 (0-2).

Unchanged lineups

2021-03-13T13:12:21Z

Neither Sergio Lobera nor Antonio Lopez Habas make any changes in their respective lineups from their play-offs second leg tie.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-03-13T12:55:15Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.