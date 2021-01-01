NorthEast United 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Machado and Gallego help the Highlanders pull off an upset

Some stats from Opta to look through as the game grows older:

> This is the second meeting between and in the . The first meeting saw ATKMB winning 2-0.

> NorthEast United have one win from their last eight matches in this season of the Indian (D4 L3). However, the win came during their last match against on January 17 (2-1).

> ATK Mohun Bagan have lost just one of their last eight matches in this season of the Indian Super League (W4 D3). It was against league leaders FC (0-1).

> ATK Mohun Bagan havekept five clean sheets in their last seven matches and have not conceded more than one goal in any of the other matches. NorthEast United have one clean sheet in their last seven matches and have conceded a total of 11 goals during these games.

> Northeast United is one of the two teams against which ATKMB have scored two goals this season, their most in a match. The other team they have scored two goals against is SC .

> The last time ATK Mohun Bagan played NorthEast United in this season of the ISL, they made 20 fouls and were shown five yellow cards, their most in a match this season.

> None of NorthEast United players have attempted 400 passes in this season of MD14, while at least one player from each of the other teams has attempted 400 passes.

> For any player with a minimum of six goals this season. ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna has a big chance conversion rate of 75%, the second best after Igor Angulo (80%).