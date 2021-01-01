India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

India can also progress to the Asian Cup qualifying third round as one of the best-fourth ranked teams...

Afghanistan went down 1-2 to Oman in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Igor Stimac's men now just need to avoid defeat against Afghanistan to finish third in the group and directly qualify to the third of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. If the Blue Tigers win their tie then as a bonus they will finish the group stage with a positive goal difference only the third time in history.

