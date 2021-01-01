SAFF Championship 2021: Seven-time champions India held by Sri Lanka

FULL TIME: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
The seven-time champions held to a draw by the Golden Army
A disappointing performance by the Indian national team saw them drop points against a Sri Lankan outfit who punched above their weight in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday.
The draw leaves India in third place with 2 points from 2 games while Sri Lanka, at least for now, pick themselves up to fourth on the table with their first point of the campaign from three games.
Last few minutes in injury time
Can anyone score the winner?Sri Lanka have done a commendable job in defence. Perera with an easy save off Sahal who tried to place the ball from the left side.
90' BOSE!!!!! NOOOO
You cannot miss that!
Bose misses a simple tap in from hand-shaking distance after an initial attempt by Chhetri off a Yasir flag-kick.
89' Sri Lanka are still surviving
83' India add teeth in front
Manvir Singh has replaced Mandar Rao Dessai with an intention of finding a late winner here.
Can he, or Farukh, or Chhetri, or anyone for that matter break this Sri Lankan back-line tonight?
81' Farukh getting closer
And a couple of changes for Sri Lanka to follow
Farukh balloons his shot wide after an intial clearance off a corner taken by Yasir. He was challenged by the outgoing Ahmed Waseem Razeek in the previous chance from a goal kick by Gurpreet.
Sri Lanka substitutions:
Ahmed Waseem Razeek OUT, Mohamed Shifan IN
Kavindu Ishan OUT, Mohamed Aakib IN
We're running short of time
72' THE BALL IS IN THE NET
But it's not a goalBose is deemed to have fouled Duckson with his initial attempt from inside the Sri Lanka box before Farukh shot the rebound past Perera.
68' India change
Igor Stimac is booked
The referee is not having any of it as the India coach is the last to go in the books for his protests from the side line.
64' Sri Lanka substitution
Charitha Rathnayake OUT
Mohamed Fazal IN
63' Almost suicidal
60' THAPAAA!!!
All it needed was a touchA beautiful low cross whipped in from the left by Mandar as Thapa manages to get past Rahuman but not able to apply a touch across the face of goal. Still 0-0 at the hour mark hence.
58' Should have probably taken a shot instead
Change of personnel for India's set pieces
It has been Thapa on the free-kicks and corners so farYasir with the delivery from the free-kick earned by Mandar after a challenge by Chalana Chameera. Decent ball in with not the best of connections by Chhetri as Sujan Perera sees the ball over the bar.
Second half
India 0-0 Sri LankaMohammad Yasir makes his SAFF Championship debut as he replaces Suresh Singh for the second half that's underway with the scoreline still reading 0-0
HALF-TIME
It's a goalless affair so farSri Lanka can celebrate the half as theirs. Even though they failed to create as many chances as India, they were able to isolate Sunil Chhetri to frustration and block out most of the wing play by the Blue Tigers. Liston will be guilty of not handing India at least a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Four minutes added time
India 0-0 Sri Lanka
A huge shout-out to the Sri Lankan team for keeping the goal-line nil-nil so far. Asikur Rahuman, Duckson Puslas, Kavindu Ishan all doing well in defence for the Golden Army.
Bose has headed wide off Thapa's corner. It was India's fourth of the match as Sri Lanka are yet to earn one for themselves.
Chhetri is visibly frustrated
A rather poor display by India despite having a lion's share of the ball. Ineffective from all their set-pieces and not doing much with the ball in open play either. The chances dropped could come back to haunt them.
Chhetri is seen parting a few words with a few of his team-mates such as Liston after the latter won the ball and gave it right back to the opponents while trying to find his captain in the box.
22' Will you get a better chance?
A sitter missed by Liston Colaco
Liston is unmarked in the Sri Lanka box and is on the end of an accurate cross by Udanta from the right. His header flies over the horizontal.
15' Chhetri in sight!
Who will score first?
There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.
The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.
India are third
KICK-OFF!
The options from the bench for India
Brandon, Sahal start on the benchIndia substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK)
TEAM NEWS
Sunil Chhetri leads the attack for India
India vs Sri Lanka
Can India get three points?Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.