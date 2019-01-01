Flamengo fire: Training centre blaze claims 10 lives as others suffer injuries

Firefighters arrived on scene in the early hours
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Urubu's Nest training centre at around 5am local time (7am GMT / 3am ET).
It is believed that the 10 fatalities include six youth team players and four Flamengo staff members.
@LeiSecaRJ @RadarCostaVerde @transitorj @InformacoesRj13 @OperacoesRio #RDRJ #Flamengo— radardabrasil (@radardabrasil) February 8, 2019
Tragédia no centro de Treinamento do @Flamengo . Um incêndio deixou pelo menos dez mortos no alojamento onde ficavam atletas da Base . pic.twitter.com/aLLMQ09FJf
Fire kills ten at Flamengo's training centre
A major fire has taken the lives of ten people at Flamengo's training centre in Vargem Grande in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department has confirmed.
Three others were injured, with one thought to be in a serious condition, and were taken to the Lourenco Jorge Municipal Hospital in Barra da Tijuca, also in the West Zone.