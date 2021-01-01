FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad: Gaurs hold Nizams to earn a playoff ticket

FULL-TIME
2021-02-28T13:27:26Z
FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad
GOA HAVE DONE IT! An anticlimactic end to an important fixture. Goa needed to avoid a defeat to go through and they have done the job to qualify for the playoffs for a record sixth time.
Hyderabad just did not have enough quality to beat the Goa defence and lacked a cutting edge that stopped them from testing Dheeraj for most of the game.
90 + 6 - DHEERAJ AGAIN!
2021-02-28T13:25:02Z
Adil Khan heads a ball into the box but it travels towards his own goal! The looping defensive header is tipped over the bar by an alert Dheeraj!
90+4 - DHEERAJ SAVES!
2021-02-28T13:23:02Z
Alberg gets the ball on the right side of the box and attempts a powerful strike towards goal. Dheeraj makes a good low save but the ball falls into the path of Liston. Gonzalez makes a timely challenge to take the ball away from the forward!
87 - Reds for Sastre, Noguera!
2021-02-28T13:15:08Z
Luis Sastre and Alberto Noguera, both of whom were substituted, have been sent off. Sastre appears to have thrown a water bottle at the Goa bench and Noguera seems to have reacted to the incident. A direct red for the former, a second yellow for the latter which means the players will be unavailable for the semi-final if their teams make it.
85 - WHAT A CHANCE!
2021-02-28T13:13:10Z
Joao chips a delightful ball into the box from outside the box. Chianese and Colaco, both of whom made runs in behind, fail to head in from close range!
75 - Hyderabad's final push
2021-02-28T13:02:56Z
Manuel Marquez has introduced Aldberg and Liston Colaco to add flair to the Nizams attack for the final phase of the game and it is working. There is more urgency in the final third and the game has opened up more. Fran Sandaza, the only available foreign striker tonight, has been replaced. Skipper and top scorer Aridane Santana is suspended for this fixture due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
63 - Bookings
2021-02-28T12:52:00Z
Yellow cards to Edu Bedia and Redeem Tlang are the highlights of the second half so far. Both teams are struggling to get the ball higher up the pitch but Goa have withstood Hyderabad's pressure to manage the game well. Less than 30 minutes to go, can Hyderabad find that elusive opener?
51 - Tlang again
2021-02-28T12:43:11Z
Gama finds Tlang on the left flank and the winger opts to drive to the byline and test the keeper. However, his effort hits the side-netting. No conviction in the final third from both teams. As it stands, Goa go through to the semi-final.
47 - Chance!
2021-02-28T12:40:53Z
Noguera sets Tlang free down the flanks and the winger crosses into the box for Jesuraj who fails to react to the ball in time to threaten the defence.
SECOND-HALF
2021-02-28T12:33:04Z
FC Goa 0-0 HyderabadSecond half specialists, give us goals! Goa get us underway after the break!
HALF-TIME
2021-02-28T12:18:52Z
FC Goa 0-0 HyderabadA boring first-half comes to an end. These two teams are famous for their second-half action so for those wanting to see goals, there is hope.
39 - No penalty!
2021-02-28T12:09:24Z
Yasir gets in behind to get to a through-ball but is dispossessed by Adil Khan who pulls off a clean tackle from behind to keep the scoreline unchanged. A few players appeal for a penalty but the referee waves it away,
37 - No shots on target
2021-02-28T12:07:56Z
It's been a dull affair so far and there have been no shots on target in the first half. Hyderabad are leaving themselves with plenty of work to do after the break. However, given they have scored 77.77% of their goals in the second half, Goa's work is far from done.
29 - Stop-Start
2021-02-28T12:00:40Z
A stop-start contest in Goa so far in the battle for the final playoff ticket. Goa have done a good job defensively to block Hyderabad's efforts to get in behind. Hyderabad's final passes have lacked quality, with Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese yet to get into the game in the first half.
23 - Chance!
2021-02-28T11:56:57Z
A cross-field pass to Narzary on the left flank is overhit. The winger chases it down and tries to deliver the ball into the box but Gonzalez comes across to clear.
20 - No pace in the game
2021-02-28T11:50:33Z
There has been a lack of pace in the game but it's understandable, considering what's at stake. Goa need to avoid a defeat to go through to the ISL semi-final whereas Hyderabad must win.
14 - Pressure from Hyderabad
2021-02-28T11:44:47Z
Hyderabad looking to use the ball well and work their way past the Goa defence. They have already picked up a couple of corners but the balls into the box have not been good enough.
3 - Early chance for Hyderabad!
2021-02-28T11:39:53Z
Yasir gets the ball on the right flank and drives to the byline before delivering a low cross. Joel Chianese was waiting in the centre but Ivan Gonzalez manages to get a block in and clear the danger.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-28T11:30:47Z
FC Goa 0-0 HyderabadA must-win encounter for Hyderabad against FC Goa. Let's go!
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-28T11:15:18Z
Here's how FC Goa and Hyderabad FC are lining up 👇#ISL #FCGHFC pic.twitter.com/8yw9C0FNte— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 28, 2021
Goals after the break?
2021-02-28T10:55:56Z
54.84% of Goa's goals have come in the second half. Hyderabad's second-half figures are even better, with 77.77% of their goals being scored after the break. These are the third and second-highest figures in the league.
A good 2021
2021-02-28T10:54:27Z
Neither Goa nor Hyderabad have lost a game since the turn of the year. The former is on a 12-match unbeaten run (5 wins and 7 draws) whereas the latter is on an 11-match unbeaten run (4 wins and 7 draws).
Recap
2021-02-28T10:51:24Z
Aridane Santana broke the deadlock in the second half when these two teams met in December 2020. However, late strikes from Igor Angulo and Ishan Pandita helped Goa pulled off a dramatic comeback to secure all three points.
Hyderabad chasing first-ever win against Goa
2021-02-28T10:50:20Z
Hyderabad are heading into a must-win fixture but they have so far been unable to outwit the Gaurs. These two teams have played a total of three games so far in the ISL and Goa have had a clean sweep, winning all three matches.
A spot in the playoffs at stake
2021-02-28T10:47:44Z
FC Goa take on Hyderabad with a spot in the semi-final at stake. All the Gaurs need to do is to avoid a defeat and they will join Mumbai City, ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United in the playoffs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, must win tonight to beat Goa in the race for that final spot in the playoffs.
