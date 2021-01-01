FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad: Gaurs hold Nizams to earn a playoff ticket

FC Goa 0-0 Hyderabad

GOA HAVE DONE IT! An anticlimactic end to an important fixture. Goa needed to avoid a defeat to go through and they have done the job to qualify for the playoffs for a record sixth time.

Hyderabad just did not have enough quality to beat the Goa defence and lacked a cutting edge that stopped them from testing Dheeraj for most of the game.