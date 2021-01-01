Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Team news 🏴 🇨🇭
The teams are in!
Much of the pre-match talk surrounded whether boss Robert Page would deploy a false nine or play Kieffer Moore upfront - he has gone with the latter, with Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Gareth Bale just behind.
Switzerland meanwhile have Newcastle defender Fabian Schar available after injury. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri starts at number 10 while Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is captain.
Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.
Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.
YN CYNRYCHIOLI CYMRU— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 12, 2021
🏴 v 🇨🇭
It’s time to make our country proud.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #CmonCymru | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/fFxldh6nWI
Italy open with a victory
Switching back to last night for a moment, and what a start to the tournament it was for Italy.
You got the sense it was going to be a special evening when opera tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a rousing rendition of Nessun Dorma, a song closely associated with Italia 90, shortly before kick-off.
Then, when the action started, the 16,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico were treated to a fine display from the Azzurri, who came away with a 3-0 win.
What's coming up?
As mentioned there are three games coming up today (all times BST)
14:00 Wales v Switzerland
17:00 Denmark v Finland
20:00 Belgium v Russia
Hello!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live blog on day two of Euro 2020! 😎
Italy kicked off the tournament in fine style on Friday evening with a 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.
Things really get going today though with THREE games back-to-back.
Best get settled in.....