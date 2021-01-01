Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

The teams are in!

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded whether boss Robert Page would deploy a false nine or play Kieffer Moore upfront - he has gone with the latter, with Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Gareth Bale just behind.

Switzerland meanwhile have Newcastle defender Fabian Schar available after injury. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri starts at number 10 while Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is captain.

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.