Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

Even the most adamant non-sporting individual would have been hard-pressed to black out the gripping summer night fever of the last-16, but if you were one of those, here's a handy little reminder that dreams do come true for some nations.

Very few gave Switzerland a hope in hell against World Cup holders France, with Didier Deschamps' men looking to make it back-to-back major honours - but Yann Sommer's shootout save against Kylian Mbappe saw Vladimir Petkovic's men boot them out of the tournament.

Spain matched their success for sheer drama too, blowing a two-goal lead in injury time to endure extra-time with Croatia, before snagging a double to avoid penalties - and Italy too needed the additional half-hour in order to free themselves from the claws of a gutsy Austria performance.

Only Belgium came through in regulation time, and even then, they had to edge Euro 2016 holders Portugal out, perhaps bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at this tournament. To put it mildly, it has been a mad week or so.