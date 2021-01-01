Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

The Danish Dynamite couldn't have asked for a more horrific start to their campaign, overshadowed by the collapse of Christian Eriksen after he suffered cardiac arrest in the first half of their defeat to Finland.

But since then, Kasper Hjulmand's side have come together in support of their fallen comrade - who, mercifully, looks set to make a full recovery - with a string of superb performances.

They led Belgium, much-fancied tournament favourites, at half-time in Copenhagen before the Red Devils rallied for victory, before delivering a cumulative eight-goal haul against Russia and Wales to emerge as free-scoring masters. They'll hope they can put those talents to good use again in Baku today.