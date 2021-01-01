Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Speaking to the BBC, England midfielder Mason Mount said: "I've had a little bit of experience playing against [Luka Modric] already this season and that always helps, but this is different type of game. We'll be doing everything to stop them but we will focus on what we can do with the ball.

The Chelsea star is also hopeful that home advantage will help, but admitted that it would be tough in the warm weather.

"It gives you a massive boost when fans are in the stadium and supporting you," noted Mount. "It's going to be a tough game and with the added heat today you can feel how hot it is. It's going to be an exciting game. We're looking forward to it and we're going to give it our all."