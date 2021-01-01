Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Like their rivals, the Three Lions have gone unbeaten at Euro 2020 - and more to the point, they have been almost impossible to score against too, if perhaps not faced with the same calibre of opposition.

You can only play what is in front of you however, and a relatively stress-free - if narrowly eked-out - path through Group D, with wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic sandwiching a draw with Scotland - saw safe passage to the last-16.

There, the epoch-defining shudders of a comfortable win against Germany seemed to light the fires of belief under England - and a dominant dismantlement of Ukraine in Rome showcased their class. It took extra-time and that controversial penalty to down a stubborn Denmark, despite superior technical proficiency - but as a test of character, it has surely fired them up for this evening.