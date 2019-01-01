Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Sala 'loved by everyone' - Nantes president
Nantes president Waldemar Kita has spoken of how Emiliano Sala was admired by everyone during his time with the club.
"He was a polite, kind and adorable boy, loved by everyone," he said. "I was not even aware that he was at back at Nantes... I am still hopeful that we will find him."
Nantes cancel Tuesday training
Nantes have cancelled their training on Tuesday.
"The players arrived at the club this morning and the coach immediately took the decision to cancel the session. It's very hard for everyone," the club said in a statement to local press.
« Les joueurs sont arrivés au club ce matin. L’entraîneur a tout de suite pris la décision d’annuler l’entraînement. C’est très compliqué pour tout le monde. » Le club, très affecté et dans l’attente, ne souhaite pas communiquer davantage pour le moment. #FCNantes #Sala pic.twitter.com/YabhK3rqKR— Stéphanie LAMBERT 🗞 (@steph_lambert44) January 22, 2019
Garande pays tribute to Sala
Former Caen boss Patrice Garande has paid a glowing tribute to Sala.
"I have been in front of the news all morning, I am waiting... I cannot bring myself to believe it, this is not possible. This boy made my life an absolute pleasure on & off the pitch for six months," he told Ouest France.
Aviation authority not drawn on failed take off reports
Reports in France suggested the plane failed to take off on three or four occasions, but the aviation authority would not be drawn on these.
"I can't confirm this information, there will be an inquest as normal in this type of disappearance," Frederic Solano, deputy director of the DGAC, explained.
'Sala was in the plane that disappeared'
Aviation authorities confirm striker is missing
"Emiliano Sala was in the plane that disappeared," the French aviation authorities (DGAC) have confirmed.
Furthermore, they have revealed that the Piper PA46 left Nantes airport on Monday evening at 8:15pm and "disappeared from radar screens 15 minutes later, while in British waters".
"British search teams are looking, assisted by the French."
Sala's former clubs praying for him
Niort and US Orleans, two of Emiliano Sala's former clubs, are praying that the situation is not as bad as feared.
"Tell us it's a joke, Emi. Everyone at Team Chamois is thinking of you," Niort posted on Twitter.
Dites nous que c'est une plaisanterie... Emi.... Toute la #TeamChamois pense à toi. 😢🙏 https://t.co/8exBilu7uy— Chamois Niortais FC (@ChamoisNiortais) January 22, 2019
"Sad news this morning, all our thoughs are with those close to Emiliano Sala and those close to the pilot," Orleans have posted.
Une nouvelle bien triste ce matin, toutes nos pensées vont vers les proches d'@EmilianoSala1 ainsi qu'aux proches du pilote... https://t.co/060Q8NWfT6— US Orléans 🐝 (@US_Orleans) January 22, 2019
Nantes' Coupe de France match postponed
Nantes' Coupe de France match against Entente SSG, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the concern over Sala.
Their Ligue 1 meeting against Saint-Etienne, which was slated for that day, will be rescheduled.
Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's safety
“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," the club said in a statement. "We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.
"We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."
Police update
Aircraft Search: 10.20am update.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
There are currently two helicopters, two planes and one lifeboat searching
Further information as it is available
'No trace' of plane found
Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
No trace has currently been found
It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people
More info when available
Who was on board the plane?
Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala
Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.
The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.