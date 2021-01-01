Chennaiyin 0-0 Odisha LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

45 - Chance for Chennaiyin
2021-01-10T12:17:55Z
Jakub lays the ball off for Rahim who attempts a first-time effort from the edge of the box. Arshdeep dives to his left to make a decent save.
42 - OFFSIDE!
2021-01-10T12:14:04Z
A terrific decision from the linesman ad Deigo is flagged offside after he heads the ball into the net. A fantastic pass from Cole allowed the forward to get in behind the defence but he moves too early.
40 - Tempo drops
2021-01-10T12:11:27Z
The tempo of the game has suffered as a result of teams getting cautious with their push forward. Both defences are standing firm and the teams seem to want to head into the break with the scores level.
32 - Even-steven
2021-01-10T12:04:54Z
Chennaiyin have had the better chances but Odisha haven't made it easy for the Machans. Zero shots on target in the first half-hour.
27 - Thapa into the empty stands
2021-01-10T11:59:32Z
Chennaiyin on top at the moment and Laszlo's men are pushing players forward to score the opening goal. Thapa meets the ball inside the box from a corner-kick but shoots over!
21 - Chhangte shoots
2021-01-10T11:53:25Z
but shoots wide...Chhangte picks up the ball on the left flank, dribbles in and tries to curl a left-footed effort into the top corner but ends up sending the ball into the stands.
17 - Big chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-01-10T11:52:09Z
Tratt concedes a foul at the edge of the box and Fatkhullo whips the resultant set-piece into the box from the left side of the box. Sabia gets his head to the ball but sends his effort just over the bar!
14 - Chance for Chhangte!
2021-01-10T11:45:29Z
Taylor gifts the ball to Thapa with a poor pass out from the back. The midfielder quickly finds Chhangte to his left who cuts in and attempts a strike with his fight foot. The shot flies just wide!
9 - Diego offside
2021-01-10T11:41:34Z
Tratt tries to release Diego in behind the Chennaiyin defence who are persisting with a very high line in the early stages of this game. The Brazilian has been flagged offside before he continues to dribble into the box.
5 - Fast start
2021-01-10T11:37:29Z
No real threat at either end but the teams have kept the ball moving quickly and there has been an intent to score goals.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-10T11:27:52Z
Chennaiyin 0-0 OdishaThe game is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, a venue at which Chennaiyin have never won a match. Can today be different?
Dangerous Diego!
2021-01-10T11:23:51Z
A terrific hat-trick performance from Diego Mauricio helped Odisha beat Kerala Blasters win their first game of the season. More Brazilian flair tonight?
Team news
2021-01-10T11:17:30Z
Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro out for the season
Chennaiyin vs Odisha
2021-01-10T11:14:06Z
After a poor display in the 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad, Chennaiyin are up against Odisha recently picked up their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters. Neither team has had a great season so far and will be desperate to get three points in the bag.