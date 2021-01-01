Live Blog

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Chennaiyin take on NorthEast United in an ISL clash...

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-18T13:05:37Z

Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

Chennaiyin FC XI

2021-02-18T13:05:12Z

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

2021-02-18T12:54:28Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.