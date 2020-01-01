Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Team news!
Reagan returns, ATK Mohun Bagan unchanged
Here's how Chennaiyin and ATK Mohun Bagan are lining up
Predictions?
Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan
After a disappointing draw in their last match against East Bengal, Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the other Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of 2020 on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.