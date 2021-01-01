Live Blog

Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount has the 'full package' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea sign Aniek Nouwen from PSV

Mount has the full package - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, insisting "he has the full package".

The German tactician talked up the 22-year-old's talents ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

"There are no limits. He has the full package," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "He is incredibly talented and even more importantly, he has the personality at a very young age to keep his feet on the ground.

"He is crucial for our game, he is an absolutely key player and he deserves all the support that we give him."

Thiago Silva set to sign new deal

