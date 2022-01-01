Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Blues in the house!
Madrid v Chelsea
Santiago Bernabeu. 📌#UCL pic.twitter.com/ijStLwuenY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2022
Do you remember the first time?
How fond are your memories, Champions League spotters? Can you recall what unfolded last Tuesday, or has the manic action of the weekend displaced it for quality value?
No matter - here's a handy reminder of what went down.
In Spain, Villarreal surprised everyone with the shock result of the round, edging out Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute finish - their only on-target shot of the game.
In England, defending champions Chelsea saw their attempt to claim consecutive crowns take a near-fatal blow as Real Madrid blew them away 3-1 with a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Thank goodness away goals are a thing of the past, eh?
The early bird...
Madrid v Chelsea
...catches the team news?
Real Madrid are certainly eager to book their place if their lineup reveal is anything to go by - Los Blancos have already dropped their squad for today!
GOAL's newly minted Ballon d'Or Power Rankings leader Karim Benzema fronts up for the hosts, and he'll be looking to deliver a turn akin to the one that saw him run rampant at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how they'll line-up.
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ChelseaFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YakehNI05U— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 12, 2022
Today's order of play
Eight remain - but by this time tomorrow, plus a few hours, only four will be left in the hat to be called European champions.
Three Spanish sides, three English teams, one German heavyweight and a sole Portuguese representative are all who stay standing - but two of them will be going home today.
Who do you think it will be? Today's order of play is as follows:
2000/15000: Bayern Munich v Villarreal
2000/15000: Real Madrid v Chelsea
(All times BST/EST)
