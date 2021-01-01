Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Jack Grealish Manchester City Lionel Messi PSG GFX
Getty Images

Team news: Real Madrid vs Sheriff

2021-09-28T18:20:18Z

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Sheriff XI: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev

Team news: Porto vs Liverpool

2021-09-28T18:20:04Z

Porto XI: Costa, Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu, Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Díaz, Taremi, Martinez

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Team news: PSG vs Man City

2021-09-28T18:17:48Z

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!

2021-09-28T18:15:52Z

The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.

Hang tight for team news!