Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

" and will not be able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities," UEFA has said.

"Therefore, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same week, the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United – will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.

"Any potential reversal for the semi-finals, for the same reason, would be confirmed after the quarter-finals."